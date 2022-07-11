Will MEIs have to pay by checking account, PIX and generation of slips?

Individual microentrepreneurs (MEI) may have to start paying for some services that are free for other groups of people! But let’s take it easy, because this is a possibility that is still being analyzed by the Central Bank. This idea is due to the exchanges of cards made by MEI.

The decision is limiting the interchange fee linked to transactions with prepaid cards launched by fintechs by 0.5%. Thus, a ceiling of 0.5% was determined for any type of transaction that has to do with corporate cards and also for non-face-to-face purchases in both situations.

And for those interested in knowing more about the interchange fee currently charged by banks to cardholders, it is between 1.1% and 1.5% for transactions made with prepaid cards.

How will this affect the MEI?

The MEI modality concerns about 57% of active businesses in Brazil. It is worth noting that 79% were opened in the first four months of 2022.

Making a change in interchange fees can greatly affect an entrepreneur’s life, as banking institutions try to recoup losses from others. ways. It is perfectly possible that it ends up “left over” for small business owners.

Financial institutions saw a way to circumvent the advantages that the MEI has in not paying for certain services, such as account maintenance, issuing bank documents, PIX, among others.

Now all these services mentioned above can have a fee for business owners.

How to become an MEI?

If you are interested in becoming an individual microentrepreneur, you need to meet some requirements. See what they are below.

You must have an annual gross income of up to R$81,000, that is, an average value of up to R$6,750.00 per month;

Have only one registered employee (with a formal contract);

Your name cannot be linked to another company, either as a partner or as an owner.

How to register as MEI?

To register is very simple. You will only need to have a CPF and an authorization to operate the establishment, in other words, a permit. That’s if you’re going to create a business instead of working for yourself.

What are the advantages of an MEI?

For starters, to formalize an MEI there is no cost, you just need to access the individual microentrepreneur portal and start the process. THE formalization can bring the company the following advantages:

The CNPJ number;

Registration with the Board of Trade;

Enrollment in Social Security.

Having a CNPJ, the microentrepreneur can issue invoices, as well as be registered with the commercial registry, something that is very important for the company. There is also registration with Social Security, allowing retirement coverage through the payment of a monthly fee.