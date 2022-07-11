William Bonner rushes into Globo and gives devastating news

William Bonner rushed into live and gave devastating news about Globo journalism

William Bonner He is Globo’s most exposed journalist and currently runs ‘Jornal Nacional’, the country’s main newscast. With a huge responsibility, the communicator has done an excellent job and has already won several international awards. In August of last year, the anchor went on the air in a hurry and through a live on Instagram, he gave the public a devastating news.

According to William Bonner, Globo’s journalism had just been nominated for an Emmy. He couldn’t contain his emotion and was moved to tears with the news: “Today is a special day. I’ll explain why it’s a special day for us. There is a journalism award that is considered the most important award for anyone who works with telejournalism, which is what I have been doing for 20-odd years.”, he said.

In the live, the journalist thanked his co-workers and highlighted that the nomination was very important, mainly due to the fact that we were living in the country: “You, who are Brazilians, are following what is happening in our country, you are suffering in the flesh the effects. Some people are suffering much more than others. You are a witness to what is being lived”, said William Bonner.

The Globo contractor also took the opportunity to snipe the government: “An effort, to deny fake news. It often comes from official offices, an absurd, bizarre, unbelievable thing. But, it’s a fact. We have to deny the misinformation that is everywhere. Too often it has been promoted by authorities.”