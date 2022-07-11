William Bonner rushes into Globo and gives devastating news

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 3 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on William Bonner rushes into Globo and gives devastating news 2 Views

William Bonner rushed into live and gave devastating news about Globo journalism

William Bonner He is Globo’s most exposed journalist and currently runs ‘Jornal Nacional’, the country’s main newscast. With a huge responsibility, the communicator has done an excellent job and has already won several international awards. In August of last year, the anchor went on the air in a hurry and through a live on Instagram, he gave the public a devastating news.

+ At the age of 65, Cissa Guimarães, fired from Globo, appears embraced with an actress and confirms a new relationship with the public: “Much love”

According to William Bonner, Globo’s journalism had just been nominated for an Emmy. He couldn’t contain his emotion and was moved to tears with the news: “Today is a special day. I’ll explain why it’s a special day for us. There is a journalism award that is considered the most important award for anyone who works with telejournalism, which is what I have been doing for 20-odd years.”, he said.

+ Jurado assumes command of the team after abandoning The Voice Kids and the public freaks out with Globo’s decision

In the live, the journalist thanked his co-workers and highlighted that the nomination was very important, mainly due to the fact that we were living in the country: “You, who are Brazilians, are following what is happening in our country, you are suffering in the flesh the effects. Some people are suffering much more than others. You are a witness to what is being lived”, said William Bonner.

Graciele Lacerda confirmed pregnancy with Zezé this year (Photo: Disclosure)

Graciele Lacerda exposes the outcome with Zezé and the problem in the marriage is confirmed: “The suffering came”

Solange Couto and Sidney Magal - Photo: Reproduction

Solange Couto no longer hides and exposes what she lived in the hands of Magal as a secret wife: “All these years”

Alexandre Pato and his wife, Rebeca Abravanel - Photo: Reproduction

Rebeca Abravanel ends marriage after years and Pato does not act well with the end of the relationship: “Litigious”

The Globo contractor also took the opportunity to snipe the government: “An effort, to deny fake news. It often comes from official offices, an absurd, bizarre, unbelievable thing. But, it’s a fact. We have to deny the misinformation that is everywhere. Too often it has been promoted by authorities.”

William Bonner (Reproduction)
William Bonner during the command of Globo’s “Jornal Nacional” (Reproduction)

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Arthur Aguiar freaks out with failure as a singer and responds

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Johnny Massaro says he’s afraid of AIDS when he comes out as gay – 07/09/2022 – Illustrated

The protagonist of “Os Primeiros Soldados”, a feature film directed by Rodrigo de Oliveira, the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved