With a dirty name and no account at Caixa Tem: is there a way to get a loan this way?

Launched at the end of March by Caixa Econômica Federal, this new microfinance model can be hired through the application box has and at bank branches. One of the great advantages of this new model is that people with negative names can also apply for loans.

Initially, the new measure announced by the Federal Government was intended to provide resources for individuals who want to start a business. Furthermore, the credit box has It also serves people who are already individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). To learn more about it, continue with Notícias Concursos in this Monday’s article (11).

Criteria for hiring

The hiring criteria vary by group, however, they are very similar with just a few differences. See what they are below:

Individuals – Loans ranging from R$300 to R$1,000 are available, with interest starting at 1.95% per month, in up to 24 installments;

MEI (Microentrepreneur) – You can apply for a loan ranging from 1,000 to 3,000 reais, with interest from 1.99% per month, and you can pay the loan in up to 24 installments;

Individuals can sign up through the Caixa Tem app for Android and iOS. The MEI, on the other hand, can only apply for loans through physical banking institutions.

And for those who don’t have an account on the Caixa Tem app?

For individuals who do not yet have an account on the Caixa Tem app, they can also apply for a loan without any problems. The person just needs to download the app and create an account. It only takes a few minutes and everything is free.

After completing all registrations, it is necessary to send the photos and documents required by the application. Thus, it is worth noting that this new type of loan from Caixa Econômica Federal aims to stimulate individual entrepreneurship, therefore, the use of resources must be rational. In addition, the debt of a person with a dirty name (negative) cannot exceed R$ 3000 thousand before the loan.

For these MEIs, the bank requires at least 12 months of proof of invoicing in the CNPJ. In addition, another requirement is that you do not have an active credit account in the credit information system until January 2022.

So, if you are an entrepreneur and you are in a difficult financial situation, this may be the solution you need to get out of bad debt and give your business a boost. Request your simulation at box has and apply for the benefit.