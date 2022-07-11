With high inflation and rising interest rates, investors must build diversified portfolios

Experts see a delicate moment for stock exchanges, but there is also an opportunity to build strong positions in the market

Ibovespa and American stock exchanges have been falling since the beginning of the year



The scenario for the investors in recent months has presented some challenges: the inflation started to rise in developed countries, as a result of the stimulus for the resumption after the pandemic had cooled down, and the Central Banks began a rise of fees as a way of combating rising prices, which can end up slowing economic growth as a side effect. Faced with this scenario, investors are looking for safer options in the market. Investment specialists consulted by the Young pan recommend caution and that the portfolios are as diversified as possible, but also indicate that there is the possibility of building good positions with longer terms in mind.

The increase in interest rates makes bonds offered by governments more attractive to investors, as they begin to pay better and are considered low risk. On the other hand, Stock Exchanges tend to suffer, as well as other types of investments considered more risky. In addition, there is still fear in the financial market that there will be a slowdown in growth, or even a recession at the global level, which could reduce consumption and demand for products, affecting corporate profits. Since the beginning of 2022, both the Sao Paulo Stock Exchangewhile the Americans show a decrease: the Ibovespain the Brazilian market, fell by 3.87%, while the S&P 500 dropped 18.33% and the dow jones, 13.87%. already the Nasdaqwhich brings together shares from technology companies, including giants like Netflix and Amazon, was hit even harder and fell 25.89%.

The tip for investors is to have a diversified portfolio, within the profile they have, with the knowledge of how much risk they can and are willing to take and how long they expect to have a return. “The recommendation, basically, is the same as always: keep the portfolio well diversified and attentive to the concentrations of risk in the economic environment. In other words, not focusing on any type of portfolio that could be greatly affected by this volatility, that is very sensitive to inflation, or to economic growth numbers”, explains Ian Caó, CIO at Gama, a manager specializing in global funds. “The recommendation is to always seek to understand the class of assets you want to invest in, the profile of that class, and then seek out renowned managers who are a reference in the markets in which they operate”, assesses Caó.

Uncertainty and volatility should mark a “new era” in the financial market, with the scenario of high inflation and high interest rates leading to large fluctuations. Therefore, those who wish to invest should not get excited, much less despair. “Investors must have the perception and understanding that scenarios change, and just as we are currently experiencing this scenario of high inflation and high interest rates, which has been deteriorating, this perception of asset prices will not necessarily last forever”, comments William Castro Alves. , chief strategist at Avenue, a US brokerage focused on investing Brazilians. “[O investidor] You have to be aware that it is a difficult year and that it is part of having some losses. The second point is realizing that it is worth taking advantage of moments of falling asset prices and taking advantage of and building positions for those who are thinking of selling in two or five years”, completes Alves.

With the fall of the stock markets, some papers became very cheap, giving the opportunity to guarantee higher multiples if they rise again. Rodrigo Marcatti, CEO of Veedha Investimentos, believes that shares in retail companies may have a higher premium. “Companies like Magalu and Via (previously known as ViaVarejo) had a fall of 80% in the accumulated, which does not reflect the reality of the company, of its cash. At the same time, they show a lot of volatility, they are for those who have more stomach. It is important not to allocate a significant portion of the portfolio there,” he recommends.

Wagner Varejão, from Valor Investimentos, also mentions companies that operate in the retail sector, but for another reason. “It is important to look for companies that have great power to pass inflation on to the consumer, because their revenue is readjusted at the same time. Thus, those in the retail and electrical sector are good options. The latter have long contracts that provide for adjustment according to inflation, and are for a longer investment horizon. It’s a huge opportunity to build a stock portfolio, with multiples that haven’t been seen since 2008. It’s important not to despair if it drops temporarily. The wallet can be very simple, without inventing fashion, because traditional things are cheap”, quote. In Brazil, the electricity sector should also gain momentum with the privatization of Eletrobras.

There are still other options, outside the Stock Exchange, that are considered safer. An example is CDBs, fixed income securities issued by banks to capture the funds that will be loaned to their customers or used to finance their activities. There are also funds that operate in the real estate market, which are also considered quite safe and profitable. Marcatti also mentions multimarket funds, which are more flexible and can invest in different markets (fixed income, foreign exchange and shares, among others), in addition to using derivatives for leverage (a technique that resembles debt, with the objective of maximize profitability) or for portfolio protection. This type of fund is quite dependent on the manager hired to run it.

Other sectors demand more attention. Commodities, for example, are strong on the Brazilian stock exchange and have recently risen, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which made products from both countries such as oil and iron ore more expensive, but it is necessary to be careful. “Commodities do not work as a hedge against inflation because this inflation is due to these commodity prices that have already risen. If you allocate part of your portfolio to commodities today, it will only prove to be a good investment if they continue to rise from what they have already risen”, analyzes Alves. Another fear is that the possible recession will reduce demand for the products, leading to a drop in prices and the value of the shares of the companies that trade them.

Technology companies can represent an opportunity. “There has been a very strong correction in the prices of technology assets and it is an excellent time to build a position, a very good time for anyone who thinks about five or ten years, knowing that the technology sector is more risky because it changes very quickly. Having this awareness and not allocating all your capital to technology, it makes sense to invest in them”, says Alves. For startups and fintechs, it is necessary to be even more careful and assess whether the company’s product idea and business model are sustainable, due to the characteristics of this type of start-up company. Typically, startups do fundraising rounds in the market, where they usually receive money from funds or “angel investors”, people who evaluate this market. With the most adverse scenario, however, it can be more difficult for those who have innovative ideas, as young companies tend to lose money for a while as they grow, before becoming profitable. “If the investment is based on believing in the thesis, that that company is solving a problem and is promising and well managed, it is even better to invest now than two and a half years ago. There was a fashion, any company that called itself fintech or startup raised funds without having the necessary qualities. As they are not cash generators but burners, it is much more difficult for them to raise capital to continue the accelerated growth process. If before there was money for 10 companies, it will have to be for 12”, says Marcatti.

If the goal is to invest abroad, the stock market can be a good option, especially in the long term. In the United States, where the market is less volatile, investing in corporate bonds can be a good idea – the person lends the money to a large company such as Ford, Netflix or Apple, and they pay a certain percentage, repaying in fees. However, the North American country may have to withdraw stimulus from the economy more quickly to contain inflation, while Asian countries may have fewer problems and enter a phase of stimulating the economy. But what happens in the US, the world’s largest economy, always affects other nations. Therefore, caution, diversification and research on assets and managers are also recommended.