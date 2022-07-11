With ICMS reduction, gasoline drops 20% in BH, survey points out

Gasoline shows significant drop after reduction in ICMS (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) After the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), the price of gasoline dropped significantly in Belo Horizonte. A survey of the Minas Gerais Market shows that, compared to last month, the fuel had a reduction of 19.99%, equivalent to R$ 1.49. The average value found previously was R$7.44 and currently R$5.95.

The price survey was carried out between July 7th and 10th, at 180 stations in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region, and compared prices with the survey on June 10th. The survey indicates that, at the gas stations surveyed, the lowest price found for gasoline was R$5.64 and the highest was R$6.65, a variation of 17.91%.

According to the economist and coordinator of Mercado Mineiro and the ComOferta app, Feliciano Abreu, it is time for consumers to pay attention to prices and encourage even more competition. “Privileging the cheapest gas stations and always asking for the invoice and verifying the amounts paid in taxes”, he highlights.

Ethanol

For drivers who opt for ethanol, the news is also good. The average price of fuel dropped 9.16%, or R$ 0.47, in the last month. The average value was BRL 5.17 and changed to BRL 4.70. The lowest price found among the stations surveyed was R$4.48 and the highest was R$5.15, a variation of 14.96%.

See the comparison (photo: Reproduction / Mining Market) With the drop in the price of gasoline, ethanol is no longer viable for consumers, a different situation from two weeks ago. Currently, when we compare average prices, ethanol corresponds to 79% of the average price of regular gasoline.

Diesel

With a significant increase, the scenario for diesel is totally different. In the last 30 days, the average price of a liter of fuel rose 9.94%, that is, R$ 0.69. Before, the average price was R$6.94 and currently R$7.63.

According to the survey, from January 2021 to June 2022, the average price of Diesel only 10 rose 98%, an increase of BRL 3.78. The average price, which was R$3.85, is currently R$7.63.

The lowest price per liter of diesel found during the survey was R$7.24 and the highest R$8.09, a variation of 11.74%. The m³ of Natural Gas Vehicular has an average price of R$ 5.19, costing from R$ 5.17 to R$ 5.29.