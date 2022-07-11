With some embezzlement, see probable Cruzeiro lineup to face Flu

Luvannor is back after missing the Minas Gerais team in Serie B (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo – Cruzeiro)

Cruzeiro began, last Sunday, the preparation for the game against Fluminense, on Tuesday, at Mineirão, for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Coach Paulo Pezzolano has some absences. Defender / winger Geovane Jesus was expelled in the first leg and will be suspended. Midfielder Neto Moura is not registered as he has already played in the competition for Mirassol-SP. Midfielder João Paulo and striker Jajá are still in the medical department.

On the other hand, left-back Matheus Bidu and striker Luvannor are again available after not playing last Saturday, in a 1-0 defeat to Guarani, away from home, in the Brazilian Championship Series B. The first could not act due to contractual reasons and the second was suspended. Striker Rafa Silva has recovered from a problem with his right foot and has trained without any problems, but as he has not played since June 16, his return is still not guaranteed.

Cruzeiro’s likely lineup for the game is as follows: Rafael Cabral, Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Leo Pais, Willian Oliveira, Filipe Machado (Canesin), Daniel Jr and Matheus Bidu; Luvannor and Edu.

