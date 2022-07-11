With three more deaths, Londrina reaches 2,570 deaths from the new coronavirus

The Municipal Health Department recorded 60 new cases of coronavirus this Saturday (9) in Londrina. The cumulative number of confirmations since the beginning of the pandemic is 145,856. There were 94 new cures, totaling 142,792.

There were three deaths of patients with comorbidities disclosed in the report, who died on the 7th. Woman, 60, admitted to a public hospital on 06/27, with a positive swab for coronavirus on 06/28. Man, 91, admitted to a philanthropic hospital on 07/02, with a positive swab for coronavirus on 07/02. Man, 94, admitted to a public hospital on 06/28, with a positive swab for coronavirus on 06/28. There are 2,570 deaths in total.

The municipality monitors 494 active cases of Covid-19. There are 441 patients in home isolation and 53 admitted to hospitals in the city, 23 of which are in ICU beds (Intensive Care Units) and 30 in infirmary beds.

The moving average of new confirmed cases in the last seven days in the municipality, according to the bulletins released daily by Health, is 129.4 confirmations. The data reported this Saturday were consolidated at 16:09.