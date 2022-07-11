Withdrawals of almost R$ 4 thousand are released for the FGTS of July

During the month of July, beneficiaries of the FGTS will be able to withdraw almost R$ 4 thousand. That’s because 2 benefits will be delivered at the same time, which will increase the amount received. However, not all people will receive this amount. To find out if you are among the lucky ones who will be able to withdraw this money, read this text in full!

Withdrawal of R$ 4 thousand from the Caixa

Caixa will release a large amount withdrawal in the FGTS due to the union of two different benefit categories: the anniversary withdrawal and the extraordinary withdrawal. The birthday withdrawal is an opportunity for the worker to withdraw certain amounts from his FGTS account in the month of his birthday. The extraordinary withdrawal is the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand by workers with both active and inactive accounts at Caixa.

Which beneficiaries are entitled to withdraw almost R$ 4 thousand?

As one of the benefits is the birthday withdrawal, only beneficiaries born in the month of July will be able to make this withdrawal. It is important to remember that the birthday withdrawal is not mandatory and there are some consequences for those who choose to do so.

One of these consequences is the limitation of FGTS withdrawals in case of dismissal. Therefore, it is important to think hard before making this withdrawal.

More information about the birthday loot

Anniversary withdrawal works in a slightly different way: the more money there is in the account, the lower the percentage released for withdrawal. See the comparison:

Who has up to R$ 500, can withdraw up to 50% of the value;

Whoever owns more than R$20,000, withdraws 5%, with an additional installment of R$2,900.

You can find more information about the July FGTS withdrawal on the Caixa website, or on the FGTS app. To download, just search for FGTS, on Android or IOS, on the Play Store and on the App Store, respectively.