World population expected to reach 8 billion in November 2022 | World

The world population must reach eight billion people on November 15 this year, according to the UN. The projection “World Population Prospects 2022”, by the organization’s economic and social relations department, released on Monday (11), says that India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world next year.
According to the same survey, the number of inhabitants on the planet is expected to reach 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100.
In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres says that this milestone should be celebrated, especially when it comes to the advances in health that have extended life expectancy and reduced maternal and infant mortality rates, but which is also a moment to remember the responsibility of humanity with the preservation of the planet.
“Whether it’s Covid-19, the climate crisis, wars and conflicts, humanitarian emergencies, hunger or poverty: it all contributes to putting our planet at risk,” he said.
Data from the report further shows that more than half of the projected increase in global population by 2050 will be concentrated in just eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, IndiaNigeria, Pakistan, Philippines and Tanzania.
Indian passengers crowd the platform at Churchgate railway station on the eve of World Population Day in Mumbai. Africa and Asia are the continents that will see the fastest urban population growth in the next 40 years. — Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP
The 46 least developed countries are among the fastest growing in the world. Many are expected to double in population between 2022 and 2050, putting additional pressure on resources and driving challenges to achieving the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, which include eradicating poverty, hunger and reducing inequalities.
Asia concentrates the two most populous regions on the planet: East and Southeast, with 2.3 billion people (29% of the global population), and Central and South Asia, with 2.1 billion (26%). China and India, with over 1.4 billion each, represent the majority of the population in these two areas.
Fertility and mortality levels vary around the world
File image shows pregnant woman: US research shows link between Covid-19 and placental injuries — Photo: Pixabay
In 2021, life expectancy in the least developed countries was seven years behind the global average, mainly due to high levels of infant and maternal mortality and, in some countries, to violence and conflict or the continuing impact of the HIV virus.
Last year, fertility levels were high enough to sustain positive growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (4.6 births per woman), Oceania excluding Australia and New Zealand (3.1), Africa and West Asia ( 2.8) and Central and South Asia (2.3).
Some countries, including several in Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean, continue to have high levels of adolescent fertility, with serious consequences for the health and well-being of mothers and children. In 2021, 13.3 million babies, or about 10% of the world’s total, were born to mothers under the age of 20.