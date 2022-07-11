World population expected to reach 8 billion in November 2022 | World

2 of 3 Indian passengers crowd the platform at Churchgate railway station on the eve of World Population Day in Mumbai. Africa and Asia are the continents that will see the fastest urban population growth in the next 40 years. — Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP

Indian passengers crowd the platform at Churchgate railway station on the eve of World Population Day in Mumbai. Africa and Asia are the continents that will see the fastest urban population growth in the next 40 years. — Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP