Xororó, after talking about separation, assumes relationship with Fafá de Belém

Fafá de Belém confirmed in Band the relationship he has had with Xororó for years

the participation of Chitãozinho and Xororó in the program Fausto Silva last Friday, July 8th, generated a lot of comments on social networks. One of the highlights of the duo was the moment they interacted with the singer. Belem Fafawhom they have known for several years.

+ “Beyond Illusion”: Davi does the impossible to save Isadora de Joaquim, but loses evidence of the crime and has a devastating outcome

After talking openly about the separation of Sandy and Junior, Xororó was surprised by a video by Fafá de Belém, who took over the years-long relationship he has with the sertanejo. The singer recalled the beginning of her career and stated that they became great friends, after the pair helped her: “When I met the boys, we used to have an agricultural fair in the late 80s and Chitãozinho and Xororó filled all the spaces, but the FM radios didn’t play country music,” he said.

+ Globo star suffers accident, spends hours in surgery, loses leg and confirms the worst: “I thought I was going to die”

Fafá de Belém said that he came to suffer prejudice for getting close to Chitãozinho and Xororó: “At the time, prejudice was very great and I was told ‘wow, are you going to record with a country duo? Of course I will, I’m just a singer and they’re great singers.”

Vitão admits he planned his own m0rt3 because of the cancellation: “Cease to exist” Eriberto Leão, 50 years old and very discreet, reveals once and for all who he is married to and assumes: “Through love” Fan of singer Joelma breaks down in tears when being mistreated by the singer after winning a draw: “I traveled 14 hours”

+ Eduardo Costa reveals the betrayal of a country singer, says what he felt and confirms: “Eating his wife”

The relationship that began at the beginning of her career lasted her entire life and the famous declared herself to her friend: “I am very grateful to them for opening this market to me”, she said. It is worth noting that “Faustão na Band” is broadcast from Monday to Friday on the Band schedule, always at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), right after Jornal da Band.