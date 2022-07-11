Xuxa at the Book Biennial has an escort of 30 security guards

Xuxa, one of the most awaited guests today —the closing day of the São Paulo Book Biennial— caused an uproar in the main arena of Expo Center Norte. In an hour-long chat with the public that filled the space, Rainha dos Baixinhos talked about books, family and her upcoming projects.

Accompanied by her daughter Sasha, her son-in-law João Figueiredo and her boyfriend Junno, Xuxa needed an escort of 30 security guards to reach the meeting place with the fans. A number that impressed even the firefighters who made the space security.

During the conversation with the public, the presenter kept her dog Doralice on her lap at all times. The little animal came inside a special backpack carried by Xuxa herself. Veganism and love for animals dominated the first part of the conversation, as the presenter is launching her new book, “Mimi: The cow that didn’t want to become food” (Editora Globinho).

The “shorts” in their 30s and 40s predominated in the audience, although some children were also present. Part of the fans was waiting for the blonde occupying the demarcated area of ​​the space since 10 am, opening time of the gates.

Unlike other days, the Cultural Arena was completely surrounded by firefighters and private security. Service providers oriented the public to sit only in the demarcated area. Anyone who didn’t follow the rule was thrown out.

Public packed event with the presence of Xuxa Image: Rubens Cavallari/Folhapress

Even the press had difficulty accessing the site. the report of splash arrived 30 minutes in advance, but only managed to enter the space after 30 minutes of chatting with Xuxa and after a few fans left the place. The rule was clear: whoever left, never entered.

Although the sound did not reach the surroundings, thousands of people gathered around just to try to take a picture of the artist, even if from afar, and join the chorus of “Xuxa eu te amo”, one of the screams that the queen of the shortest heard throughout his career.

Harassment even in the gringa

About the harassment, Xuxa said that she suffers even abroad. “It’s not just here in Brazil, it happens in some other places too. I like it, I won’t say no. When I leave home I’m already prepared to live it,” she admitted.

Otherwise, she would even be surprised. “If it doesn’t happen [o assédio], then I will not like it. It has to have balance. I’ve been doing a job for so long that people say I like it, then I go out on the street and nobody wants to take a picture with me? Like this? I’m going to be sick.”

The queen of shorties, for example, reported an uproar she caused in a store abroad. “Fame has a price. It’s small things. It’s not that I can’t do it, I do it. But it’s a problem. I’m invited to leave the place,” she said.

“I went to an Apple store outside and there were Brazilians and Argentines. The Apple guy said ‘this way, this way’ and went upstairs with me. I got to know the whole store inside, it was nice. They were afraid that people would come to over me and steal or break something.”

In one of the most emotional moments of the chat, Xuxa said that she cried when she was able to ride a stroller with Sasha, when her daughter was still a baby, on the street, something unimaginable in Brazil.