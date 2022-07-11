Xuxa praises Sasha, says she asked God for her daughter’s husband and reveals: ‘Prepared to be a grandmother’ | TV & Famous

The Mais Você started the week with a very special visit. Xuxa had a vegan breakfast with Ana Maria Braga and the two had a good conversation this Monday, 7/11. The Shorty Queen took her little dog Doralice, a grace.
Xuxa participates in ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: TV Globo
During the lively chat, the presenter praised her daughter a lot, Sasha, of 23 years. It was beautiful!
Xuxa and Sasha — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“I didn’t stop to show things to Sasha, but she went looking. She’s very proud of it. She went through a phase where she didn’t want to be similar, but then she changed. She’s in another moment. pride, passion. We are rediscovering ourselves.”
Xuxa and Ana Maria in ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: TV Globo
Xuxa talks about her mother, who had a long friendship with Ana Maria Braga
Xuxa spoke of the harmony she has with her daughter:
“She is very similar to her father (Luciano Szafir), and I wanted her to be as she is. I love my daughter the way she is. I keep smiling for nothing. We complete each other, we add up. We match everything. ”
Xuxa with her daughter, Sasha. The girl was born in July 1998 and is the result of Xuxa’s relationship with Luciano Szafir — Photo: Personal archive
“I have an unusual relationship with Sasha. I spoiled my ass, they said I was going to spoil her, but she’s sweet. If she has a flaw, I don’t see it. I love her completely.”
Sasha Meneghel celebrates João Figueiredo’s birthday in Milan with the right to the declaration of love: ‘Every day I fall in love more’ — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Xuxa praised Sasha’s husband, Joao Figueiredo, and said that he was ‘everything she wanted and the guy upstairs gave it’:
“João was a request of mine. He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, in love with God. It was my request. A mother’s request doesn’t fail. I don’t want to force the bar, but I’m prepared to be a grandmother.”
Sasha dances with João Figueiredo at the wedding — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Xuxa and Ana maria remember fun and longtime friendship
Ana Maria and Xuxa remember pie-in-the-face battles on dates
Xuxa remembered special moments of her career watching old videos.
“Most important moment of my life. That’s when it started. I was very spoiled at Globo. It started from 8 am to 10 am, then from 8 am to 1 pm, from Monday to Saturday, from Sunday to Sunday. I look at Xou da Xuxa, it’s a portal, a blessed moment. I won’t call it a fan. What I have are people who really wrote my story. I would be absolutely nobody if I didn’t have these people who believed in me and continue to believe in me.”
Xuxa launches children’s book on veganism
Xuxa also spoke of the fictional series “Rainha”. The Globoplay project follows her intimacy and behind the scenes of her life. With eight episodes, the premiere is scheduled for 2024.
Xuxa has been vegan since 2018
The blonde also recalled a moment with her boyfriend Junno, at Xou da Xuxa, and talked about flirting in the 80s.