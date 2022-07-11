Xuxa’s participation in ‘Mais Você’ bomb on the web and is among the most commented subjects. See reactions

Reaction on Xuxa’s participation in “Mais Você” (Photo: Reproduction)

Ana Maria Braga receive Xuxa for breakfast at “More you” in this Monday. At the beginning of the conversation, Ana showed a video summarizing the long professional trajectory of Rainha dos Baixinhos. Then Xuxa talked about her daughter, Sasha, and revealed that she is hoping to become a grandmother soon:

– I’m asking. I don’t want to force the bar. But I want to be a grandmother – said Xuxa.

She also talked about her mother and how she supported her in her career from an early age, including dealing with prejudice from those close to her for her career choice. Ana and Xuxa also talked about the old friendship between the two. The production then showed old videos of the meeting between them.

The meeting soon became one of the most talked about topics on social media. The term #Maisvoce came first on Twitter.

