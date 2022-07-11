In The Favourite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will reveal herself to be the real villain and set up with everyone in the Fontini family. After discovering the whole truth about the bitch, Irene (Glória Menezes) will confront the blonde calling her murdered. On the other hand, the villain will make fun of the lady and say that it was very easy to deceive her.

“You are very stupid! You think you’re very intelligent because she was educated, because she studied abroad (…) But deep down, you’re just a toera. Look who, just who you went to trust. Do you know why you fell into my conversation so easily? Because I’m like that, blonde, this angel face. That way, disinterested, humble”will start the character of Patricia Pillar.

Flora will continue to throw in Irene’s face how she managed to deceive her: “More than that! I always told you exactly the things you wanted to hear. And it was easy. It didn’t take a week and the lady was eating right out of my hand. Lack of warning wasn’t, huh? So many people warned the lady,” will shoot.

Irene will finally threaten Flora: “I’ll do anything for you to go back to jail, never to leave the fetid hole you came from.” “Oh, Miss Irene. I’m sorry. I will now have the queen life I always deserved. While the lady goes to watch the collapse of her empire”.