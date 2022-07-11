“You can get it right after…”; Neymar wants to play for Flamengo and ‘decisive date’ comes to Marcos Braz

Much criticized and living a complicated moment in France, the ace would be planning to return to Brazil and play for Mais Querido

O Flamengo entered the field this weekend with an alternative team, facing Corinthians, which also did not have the main holders, but emerged victorious at Neo Química Arena, 1-0, with an own goal from Rodinei. The team led by Dorival Júnior even had chances, but ended up stopping in the good performance of Cássio.

off the lawns, the board continues to observe possibilities in this transfer window, even after having already confirmed 2 weight reinforcements: Vidal and Cebolinha. The intention is to qualify the squad as much as possible, with an eye on the Paulistas, who will be opponents for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, scheduled for early August.

If the news presented so far already make fans excited, a news published by the portal “Mundo Rubro-Negro” stirred the flamenguists a lot: in low at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar can return to Brazil. The idea is part of the ace’s own career planning, who seeks a loan from the French to act in the Most Belovedprobably after the World Cup in Qatar.

According to the source cited abovethe attacker’s main intention is to recover morale in footballl, since he is receiving a lot of criticism and living with controversies in his current club, that is, he wants to raise his prestige again so that he can return to the European continent more confident, being able to be exalted again.

It is important to note that the negotiations are considered extremely difficultso much that sources consulted did not state otherwise.but the number 10 marketing team foresees new advertising contracts when expecting sports and media success, that is, in addition to the interest of the person involved, there are still several positive aspects.