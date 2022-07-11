“You were counting on that, weren’t you?”

In the last chapter of wetland, which aired on Saturday (10), Tadeu (José Loreto) opened his eyes and realized he might be falling in love with Zefa (Paula Barbosa). The two will keep getting closer. In scenes about to air, the pawn goes back to Tenório’s (Murilo Benício) farm to take his beloved for a night of viola.

The girl is, then, delighted with the invitation of her crush. “I wasn’t expecting such an invitation,” she says. At the moment, the ex-girlfriend of the pawn Guta (Julia Dalavia) arrives and the atmosphere is tense. “So… How’s life going?” she asks. “If you’ll excuse me… I’ll wait outside!” he replies.

After the roda, Zefa will stay to sleep at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. Tadeu sees this as a response to her flirtation and decides to go to the room where the cook is. “I was almost dying of homesickness…”, he says, lying down on the bed and going under the sheets. However, he is terrified.

“Who were you missing, Tadeu?” asks Filó (Dira Paes). Terrified, he screams: “Mother?”. “No, the dog! Of course it’s me! Isn’t this bed mine?”, she replies. “Why aren’t you sleeping with your father?”, he asks.