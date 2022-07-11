YouTube takes down ‘lo-fi girl’ after more than 20,000 hours of streaming – Link

Video had more than 20,000 hours of viewing on YouTube

After more than 20,800 hours on the air, the broadcast “lofi hip hop radio – beats to relax/study to” — Lofi’s popular little girl — is no longer available on YouTube. This time, however, the drop in the video was not caused by an error: this Sunday, the 10th, the platform took the streaming off the air alleging problems with copyright of songs that were played in the broadcast.

According to the owners of the channel, called “Lofi Girl”, the YouTube notification was sent in the early hours of this Sunday, informing that the video had been taken down “due to a copyright takedown notice” received by another user’s company. .

The channel’s creators said on Twitter that the copyright claims are false, and asked that YouTube could return the video to the platform as soon as possible.

The lofi radios have been taken down of false copyright strikes, hopefully because @YouTubeCreators @YouTube will sort this quickly… pic.twitter.com/X01hL6jT2N — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) July 10, 2022

YouTube even notified, according to the creators, that this was a first warning about copyright infringement on the channel. If the situation is repeated other times, the platform can remove not only the video, but also the channel from the air.

It’s not the first time users have been without the friendly student’s company in recent years. In February 2020, an error caused the live stream to drop, which already had 13,000 hours at the time. The issue was caused after a content creator was mistakenly suspended.

Created by the channel “ChilledCow” — now called “Lofi Girl”, the video is quite popular on the network by users looking for a soundtrack to focus on. It was a very simple video: a looping image of the cartoon, anime-style, of a girl studying, as a way to encourage users to focus.

Fans of the channel, which has more than 10 million subscribers, lamented the end of the broadcast on social networks:

How am I going to work if lofi hiphop radio – beats to relax/study to ta off the air??? — tosi (@acari0) July 11, 2022

THE LOFI GIRL FALLEN MY GOD Queen we are with you forever — Gabs from aurirroxo ✨ (@plxgabriel) July 10, 2022

the lofi girl youtube radio dropped how am i going to study now — Francisco Luciano (@chico_honorio) July 10, 2022

OH MY GOD THEY FINISHED THE LOFI GIRL, HOW WILL WE CONTESTERS LIVE? https://t.co/nRj3nsOfAC — Yury Messias (@yurymessias_) July 11, 2022