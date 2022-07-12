30 million Brazilians live in cities with irregular basic sanitation contracts, study finds | Economy

Almost 30 million Brazilians live in cities with basic sanitation contracts considered irregular. This is what a study by the Trata Brasil Institute in partnership with GO Associados shows, released this Tuesday (12).

The study assesses the sector two years after the approval of the New Legal Framework for Basic Sanitation, on July 15, 2020. Among the objectives of the new framework is universalization of services by the year 2033, ensuring that 99% of the country’s population has access to potable water and 90% to sewage treatment and collection.

The reality of the country, however, is still far from that. According to the most updated data from the National Sanitation Information System (SNIS), which are from 2020, 84% of Brazilians have water coverage and only 55% are connected to the sewage network.

In practice, this means that almost 35 million people live without access to treated water and 100 million do not have access to sewage collection – which causes hundreds of hospitalizations for diseases, as well as economic, educational and social effects.

Therefore, in an attempt to accelerate universalization, a 2021 decree established that until December 31, 2021, municipalities had to present documentation proving that they have the economic and financial capacity to achieve the universalization goals established by the framework.

“Sanitation companies needed to show that they will need x billion reais to universalize services and demonstrate that they have the capacity to get the money from the bank or other sources. The objective was to see who has the financial capacity to continue in the game”, says Luana Pretto, executive president of Trata Brasil.

This decree was directed to all cities whose basic sanitation system is managed by state companies – there are almost 3,900, that is, 70% of the cities in the country. Cities with municipal companies and concessions also have to meet the milestone goals, but they did not need to present this document – since, according to the Constitution, basic sanitation is an attribution that must be the municipality, not the state.

To try to understand the current level of the sector after the new milestone, the Trata Brasil study analyzed the situation in these 3,900 cities. Of this total, 2,700 delivered the documentation and are in good standing. But 1,100 (30% of the total) did not deliver — or did, but were deemed irregular by regulatory agencies.

This means that the nearly 30 million Brazilians who live in these cities are living in municipalities with no prospects or concrete plans to improve water and sewage coverage in this region.

This point is important because these irregular cities have much worse indicators than the cities that made and presented their universalization plans. While 85% of the population of regular cities have access to potable water, only 64% of residents of irregular cities live with this service. In relation to sewage, the difference is also large: 58% in regular cities and 29% in irregular cities.

“In the municipalities considered irregular, there was an investment of R$ 48 per year per inhabitant. In the regular ones, it was practically R$ 100. This shows that, without investment, sanitation and the indicators do not evolve”, says Pretto.

In addition, most cities in an irregular situation are in the North and Northeast states. More than 60% of the populations of states such as Maranhão, Pará and Piauí live in cities with irregular contracts. This percentage reaches 100% in the cases of Acre and Roraima — that is, all cities in these states are irregular.

“Cities need to take an attitude, such as the formation of a regional block to be able to seek resources. These numbers make it clear that they have neither the capacity to face the goals nor the concern to change the reality for not understanding its benefits or for not want to resolve the issue”, says Pretto.

See below the percentage of people living in irregular cities by state and in descending order:

Acre: 100% of the population in irregular cities Roraima: 100% of the population in irregular cities Maranhao: 75.1% of the population in irregular cities For: 65.5% of the population in irregular cities Paraíba: 65.3% of the population in irregular cities Piauí: 63.7% of the population in irregular cities Large northern river: 37.8% of the population in irregular cities Bahia: 32.6% of the population in irregular cities Rondônia: 19% of the population in irregular cities Goiás: 18.2% of the population in irregular cities Amazon: 11.8% of the population in irregular cities Tocantins: 10.9% of the population in irregular cities Sergipe: 9.2% of the population in irregular cities Rio de Janeiro: 9.1% of the population in irregular cities Pernambuco: 6.6% of the population in irregular cities Paraná: 4.6% of the population in irregular cities Alagoas: 3.5% of the population in irregular cities Santa Catarina: 3.5% of the population in irregular cities Minas Gerais: 2.7% of the population in irregular cities Holy Spirit: 2.6% of the population in irregular cities Mato Grosso do Sul: 2.1% of the population in irregular cities Rio Grande do Sul: 1.9% of the population in irregular cities Ceará: 0.3% of the population in irregular cities Sao Paulo: 0.2% of the population in irregular cities Amapa: 0% of the population in irregular cities Federal District: 0% of the population in irregular cities Mato Grosso: 0% of the population in irregular cities

Pretto explains that, according to the decree, anyone who did not present the documentation by the established deadline would automatically stop receiving resources from the Union aimed at sanitation – but a new decree established a new deadline for irregular municipalities to adapt.

“Now, they have until November 30 to present a solution, be it a concession, a public-private partnership or the municipality itself finding ways to raise funds for universalization”, he says.

Investment for universalization

As a way of encouraging investments in the sector, the study highlights the positive impacts of sanitation in various sectors, including economic ones.

If the country invests the necessary amounts to reach the universalization established by the milestone — R$ 36.2 billion annually, according to the study –, the Brazilian economy can have a GDP growth of approximately R$ 45.5 billion annually.

“This investment can bring about a change in an entire generation. Universalization can generate 850 thousand new jobs. Imagine what it can generate for the country in terms of culture, education, quality of life… It’s a big change”, says Pretto.

National investment, however, is also still below what is necessary to achieve universalization. The average investment between 2016-2020 is equivalent to approximately BRL 17.1 billion. This means that the annual investment would need to more than double for universalization to be possible by December 31, 2033, as foreseen in the framework.

Even in the face of this scenario, Pretto says that the sector’s assessment is not pessimistic. “There are regions that we see that will be able to reach the goals. São Paulo, for example, has a good state company, with good investments. But there are regions that the state company cannot handle. , it says.