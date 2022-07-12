5 m² apartment without bathroom is rented at R$ 7 thousand in the USA

A video posted on Instagram by art student Erick Conover was a hit on social media by showing what he calls “the smallest apartment in town”. With only 5.1 square meters of area, the property also shocked internet users when the monthly rental price was informed: about 1,400 dollars – the equivalent of R$ 7,300.

New York is second only to Hong Kong in the ranking of the most expensive cities to live in the world. According to a broker interviewed by Vogue magazine, the average rent in the city is around US$4,000 — something around R$21,000 at the current rate.

Located in St. Mark’s Place on the Lower East Side, the “smallest property in town” features a microwave, kitchen sink, vanity, mini-refrigerator, closet, and small television. At bedtime, a suspended bed turns the room.

The “room”, jokes the student and youtuber, “is capable of holding a compact sofa. But it has to be really compact”. When it’s time to use the bathroom, all you have to do is walk down the outside hallway in the building and look for the right door, where a toilet and sink are hidden — as the property doesn’t have a private bathroom.

While rental rates have dropped a little in the city from 2020 onwards, according to Erick, paying for a parking space in New York still costs more than renting an apartment in some other parts of the world.

In the comments on the post made by the student on Instagram, users are divided between considering the ad a joke and criticizing the American housing system.

“I would never pay that amount to sleep in a closet,” wrote an internet user. “The apartment may exist, but I think he must be kidding about the value,” wrote another.

“New York is gone. Who will pay all this money to live like an animal in a cage?”, commented a follower. “The US has no right to criticize other countries’ housing system,” wrote another.