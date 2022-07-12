5G will force millions of Brazilians to change their satellite dishes

5G officially arrived in Brazil at the beginning of last week, with the signal currently available in the Federal District. The connection is 20 times faster than 4G, and should boost the use of smartphones in the national territory. However, 5G could harm about 10 million Brazilian families who watch open TV through satellite dishes.

In short, the problem is that satellite dishes in Brazil transmit their data via C-band, which operates in the frequency between 3.7 GHz to 6.45 GHz. 5G operates on the 3.5 GHz frequency. The proximity of these frequencies causes interference in the image and sound of televisions, although 5G for cell phones is not affected.

The current C-band of satellite dishes will cease to exist in 18 months, with the data transfer from these antennas moving to the Ku-band. This means that those who depend on satellite dishes to watch television will have to exchange their devices for new devices that operate in the Ku band.

According to EAF; Track Management Company, formed by Claro, Tim and Vivo; 20 million households that watch open TV in Brazil via satellite dish will have to change their signal receivers.

For families registered in CadÚnico, a register of low-income people from the federal government, it is the EAF that covers the exchange of devices. But 10 million families will have to pay for the replacement alone, as determined by the 5G edict.

On the other hand, Anatel works with another estimate based on the 2019 IBGE survey, which indicates that the number of affected families may be lower. According to the agency, 18 million Brazilian households may face the problem.

But “these data should be understood as estimates, but they may not represent the current reality, considering that we have an expectation of a decline in the number of use of satellite dishes over time”, predicts Anatel.

For those who use a satellite dish and are registered with CadÚnico, the tip is to look for the Siga Antenado service. The service was created by EAF to distribute the kits to low-income families, and can be accessed through the website or by calling 0800 729 2404 to schedule the exchange.

For those who need to make the change with their own money, the initial price of the “Ku band kit” (which includes antenna, receiver and wiring) is R$ 400 on specialized websites. But it is worth noting that 5G interference varies with the position of the dish and the distance from the 5G station to the antenna.

