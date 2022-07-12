7 songs to know the trajectory of Elvis Presley

Few artists are comfortable with a royal title attached to their names. Of the few, Elvis Presley was perhaps the most comfortable with the crown. O ‘Rock king’ conquered the United States and the world during the 1950s to 1970s and was the first artist to become a global icon. From impoverished childhood in Mississippi to stardom in the music world, the artist’s life is portrayed in Baz Luhrmann’s new film, Elvis (2022).

The feature, which premieres on July 14 in Brazil, revisits Presley’s history and addresses his meteoric rise, his fame and his eventual decline, highlighting the artist’s troubled relationship with his manager. Actor Austin Butler plays the King of Rock and Tom Hanks plays Tom Parker, the man who catapulted Elvis to stardom.

If you’re a fan of the sleek swagger, the polished topknot and the shiny clothes, the Estadão separated seven songs that detail the trajectory of one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

‘That’s All Right’ (1954)

Elvis’ life was never easy. Born in Mississippi, the singer lived a troubled life with his father, Vernon, and mother, Gladys. Despite his poverty, the boy attended church and had in black chants his greatest source of inspiration. After moving to Tennessee, Elvis began to have more contact with black music and decided that he would pursue a musical career. Despite not having any kind of formal training in the music world, the young man started to stand out because of his unusual style – flashy clothes and an extravagant posture. After a few failed attempts with record companies, his version of the blues That’s All Right, by Arthur Crudup, hit radios and was quickly released as a single. The Elvis phenomenon had just been born.

‘Heartbreak Hotel’ (1956)

Few dance moves are as legendary as Elvis’ famous swing. Insecure on top of a stage, the singer sought to disguise his trembling body with dance. The move worked, maybe too much. Presley went on to perform live and snatch fans wherever he went. Success, however, was still at the regional level. Everything changed with the release of Heartbreak Hotel, which was financed by a major label. The hit made the Mississippi youth a national star, and it wasn’t long before he was the most in-demand figure on radio and television shows. It was the first time, of many that followed in the star’s career, that Presley reached the top of the Billboard charts. all in all, Heartbreak Hotel stayed eight weeks in first place.

‘Love Me Tender’ (1956)

In addition to music, Elvis also became famous for his film performances. It is true that most of his films were not exactly masterpieces, but his participation in film productions yielded excellent soundtracks. It was the case of Love Me Tender, song written for the first film starring the singer. Elvis performed the song on the traditional program The Ed Sullivan Show, which propelled it to the top spot on the Billboard charts. The song’s popularity was such that the studio chose to change the name of the film, which would be The Reno Brothersfor the same song title.

‘Jailhouse Rock’ (1957)

Another song written for a movie starring Presley, Jailhouse Rock is the perfect definition of “rockabilly”–the genre popularized by him. A mixture of the words “rock” and “hillbilly”, a pejorative term for those who live in rural areas, the rhythm mixed influences from country music and blues with rock. For many, Elvis was able to popularize musical genres that were prejudiced by being associated with minority groups, especially the black American community. Others, however, understand that Presley appropriated black culture and profited from it, while many black artists were ignored by society.

‘It’s Now Or Never’ (1960)

The star’s weird style on stage, with his sway and his peculiar vocals, was one of Elvis’ main attractions. His way, however, also brought infamy to his career. Viewed as a rebel and a transgressor, America’s older and more conservative public did not swallow Presley so easily. That changed when the ‘King of Rock’ was called up to serve in the US Army. At the height of his fame, the musician paused his career and became a soldier. Even his glossy topknot had to be shaved off. The move ended up being positive for the trajectory of Elvis, who after serving the army found an older audience much more receptive to his music. His stint in the army also marks the beginning of Presley’s tragedy – in addition to the death of his mother, it was during his military service that he started using drugs. Two years after the break, the King’s return to the stage was marked by the song It’s Now Or Neverwhich spent five weeks at the top of the Billboard charts.

‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ (1961)

Elvis’ downfall took place during the 60’s. After his return, Presley even managed to score other hits, but his participation in the cinema began to take up almost all of his time. In all, there were 27 films in about 10 years. And the features were far from being of good quality, being continually massacred by the specialized critics. The star’s productions had entered a formulaic logic, where he had become a caricature of himself. Even the soundtracks followed this path, but there were exceptions. The famous Can’t Help Falling in Lovecomposed for the film blue hawaii (1961), emerged in this period.

‘Suspicious Minds’ (1969)

Elvis continued to release music throughout the 1960s, but they no longer appealed to audiences as they used to. Despite this, a 1968 TV special showed the world that Presley was not finished. Following the success of the special, the songs released by the musician in 1969 returned Elvis to the position of King of Rock. Leaving aside the grim image he had built up in cinema, the star’s new productions were modern and spoke to styles that were popular at the time. Among the songs, Suspicious Minds was the one that stood out the most. It was also Presley’s last number one hit on the Billboard charts. It was at this time that Elvis began performing in Las Vegas. The concerts revolutionized entertainment at the venue, but over the years the singer’s performances grew more and more sloppy. The star’s image began to deteriorate, as did his private life and health. In 1977, Elvis was found dead in his home at the age of 42.