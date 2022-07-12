Absence rate for coronavirus vaccination reaches 25%

The Health Department of Londrina has increased the number of vacancies and offered immunizations against Covid-19 in all UBS (Basic Health Units), seeking to increase vaccination coverage in the target audience, especially in booster doses (third and fourth doses).

According to Felippe Machado, responsible for the ministry, “despite all our efforts, we have observed a very high absentee rate, around 25%. And this represents a series of inconveniences, including harming those who want and can come, but cannot schedule. In case of change of plans, the system allows rescheduling to another date, so we ask everyone to stay tuned, don’t miss your appointment and guarantee your protection against Covid-19 “.

Considering the Vaccination Ranking updated daily by the State Government, the municipality has until Friday (8), a total of 8,798 fourth dose vaccines (second booster dose) applied, which represents only 1.74% of the public. target (from 40 years old). As for the third dose (first booster dose), the survey points to 297,700 vaccines applied (58.75%) in the population over 12 years of age.

The figures for the entire state, considering all 399 municipalities, show that with the third dose, Paraná vaccinated 5,538,391 (53%) people and 403,385 (3.86%) received the fourth dose. At the beginning of last month, the drop in the number of vaccines applied daily was already falling in Londrina. Vaccination, which has already reached the level of 15,000 doses per day, dropped to 900, as reported by FOLHA.

In the period, the municipal secretary of health attributed the low demand to false information that has been disseminated against vaccination in general since 2014. “We observed that the low vaccination coverage brought back diseases such as measles, which we had not heard about for years. An entire generation does not know what measles is and we have cases again, because our vaccination coverage has dropped. This is very dangerous,” he said.

