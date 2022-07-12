Actress and presenter Ana Furtado announces departure from TV Globo after 26 years – Rádio Itatiaia

Actress and presenter Ana Furtado confirmed that she left TV Globo. After 26 years at the company, she confirmed the decision this Monday (11) in a publication on Instagram.

“May life continue to surprise me always. And let the rest of my story begin.” A week ago I wrote this already aware that, in fact, a beautiful moment has come for me to start over. After 26 years of a very happy partnership, full of learning, respect and success, I say goodbye to Globo. I’ve been thinking about leaving for new dreams for a long time, and at the beginning of this year, I felt it was time to take that step,” the text began.

Furtado explained that she talked to professionals at TV Globo, and said that she had been heard and respected. She also mentioned her participation in Domingão, which she defined as “a beautiful gift”:

“I started on this station dancing, in the opening of the soap opera Explode Coração in 1995, and ended up like this, dancing and happy, in the final of Dança dos Famosos. Mais me, impossible!”, he celebrated.

“It’s time to move on. To put new dreams into practice. I’m still happy… See you soon”, concluded Ana. During her time at TV Globo, she participated in several series, miniseries and soap operas, such as “Páginas da Vida” (2006) and “Caminho das Índias” (2009).

Ana’s husband and director of the station, Boninho, commented on the publication and showed support for his companion. “We are always together. You will continue your path with lightness and happiness. Fly free!!”, he published.