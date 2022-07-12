Adding salt to food cuts life expectancy by two years, study finds

Adding salt to food can reduce life expectancy by two years, according to a study published in the scientific journal European Heart Journal. To reach this conclusion, Oxford scientists analyzed data from 500,000 Britons, available at the UK Biobank.

However, this reduction in life expectancy does not concern the seasoning during the cooking process, but the seasoning that is added to ready-made food (with the sachet of salt that is available at the restaurant table, for example).

Scientists followed participants for nine years, using food questionnaires, and said the evidence is compelling enough for people to consider avoiding adding salt to a meal.

“Even a modest reduction in sodium intake can result in substantial health benefits, especially when achieved in the general population,” the study states. 28% higher risk of premature death.

Adding salt to food shortens life expectancy, study finds (Image: Jultud/Envato)

At age 50, men and women who always added salt had a life expectancy 2.3 years and 1.5 years shorter, respectively. But the researchers themselves acknowledge that other factors can affect the results, including age, gender, ethnicity, deprivation, body mass index, smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity, diet, and medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease.

The researchers establish that balancing salt intake with a diet rich in fruits and vegetables should be a priority. However, those at high risk of heart disease should urgently reduce consumption, and not adding extra salt to ready-to-eat foods already makes a difference.

Source: European Heart Journal via The Guardian