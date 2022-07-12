After 40 hours, firefighters interrupt work on a burning building and re-interdict roads in the Center of SP due to risk of collapse | Sao Paulo

The Fire Department interrupted the firefighting work in the ten-story building, in downtown São Paulo, after a new assessment showed a risk of collapse. The building remains on fire after more than 40 hours.

Only one air vehicle is being used to try to contain the flames.

The roads in the Rua 25 de Março region, which were released for commerce earlier, were once again closed.

At the request of firefighters, the Metro closed the access via Ladeira Porto Geral to the São Bento station, on Line 1 – Blue.

Traders were told to close their doors as quickly as possible. Firefighters are urging people to stay away from the area.

“We are repositioning the Fire Department vehicles, changing the command point and also interdicting Rua 25 de Março, Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin and undergoing a new assessment and there is a risk of the building collapsing, therefore, operations will be interrupted now for a new strategy”, said Captain André Elias, spokesman for the fire department.

CET blocked the entire surroundings of the building, located on Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin. Six bus lines were diverted because of the bans.

Following instructions from the Fire Department, in addition to the two points that were already blocked, CET established four new ones,

Comendador Afonso Kherlakian Street x Comendador Abdo Schain Street

Rua Niazi Chohfi x R Twenty-five of March

R. da Cantareira X Av. Mercury

Av. Prestes Maia X R. Carlos Souza de Nazaré

Slope Porto Geral X R. Boa Vista

R. Florência de Abreu X R. Constitution

2 of 14 Ten-story building catches fire again in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Ten-story building catches fire again in downtown São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The fire started at 9 pm on Sunday (10) and spread to three other properties in the region.

It hit a party supply store, a six-story building and destroyed the headquarters of the country’s first Orthodox church.

3 of 14 Stationery and party supplies store had fire outbreaks again this Tuesday morning — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Stationery and party supplies store had fire outbreaks again this Tuesday morning — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The work to fight the flames started at dawn and morning of this Tuesday (12).

The expectation was that it would be closed at the end of the day, but around 11:30 am new fires and the risk of collapse temporarily interrupted work.

4 of 14 A large-scale fire hit commercial buildings in the 25 de Março region, a well-known popular shopping area in São Paulo, this Monday (11). — Photo: WAGNER VILAS/AGÊNCIA O DIA/AGÊNCIA O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO A large-scale fire hit commercial buildings in the 25 de Março region, a well-known popular shopping area in São Paulo, this Monday (11). — Photo: WAGNER VILAS/AGÊNCIA O DIA/AGÊNCIA O DIA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

5 of 14 Fire hits four properties in downtown SP — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Fire affects four properties in downtown SP — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

In the second, firefighters had ruled out the risk of collapse. The Civil Defense would make an assessment after the end of the firefighting work.

The building where the fire started did not have a Fire Department Inspection Report (AVCB).

The AVCB certifies that a building complies with safety standards and has protective and fire-fighting equipment such as alarms, fire extinguishers, hydrants and emergency exits. The document is mandatory.

6 of 14 — Photo: Arte g1 — Photo: Art g1

All the buildings affected by the fire were empty, including the church.

According to a priest from the Antioquina Orthodox community in São Paulo, the roof collapsed and more than 80% of the property was destroyed.

7 of 14 Facade of a church affected by fire in the region of 25 de Março — Photo: Disclosure / Archdiocese of São Paulo Church facade affected by fire in the region of 25 de Março — Photo: Disclosure / Archdiocese of São Paulo

A sacristan reported to the g1 all material that may have been destroyed by the fire.

“We were very sad. We have information that the fire reached the church, but we still don’t know the damage. It is the first orthodox church founded in Brazil, in 1904. Its archives are large and contain information on the religion and history of our people. It is a historical heritage of the Syrian colony in Brazil,” she said.

8 of 14 Fire in buildings in downtown São Paulo affects the 1st Antiochian Orthodox Church in Brazil — Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO; Disclosure / Archdiocese of São Paulo Fire in buildings in downtown SP affects 1st Antiochian Orthodox Church in Brazil — Photo: ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO; Disclosure / Archdiocese of São Paulo

9 of 14 Aerial view of a fire in the region of March 25, this Monday (11) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Aerial view of a fire in the March 25 region, this Monday (11) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

10 of 14 Firefighters have been fighting the flames for more than ten hours — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Firefighters have been fighting the flames for more than ten hours — Photo: FELIPE RAU/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Two firefighters who were fighting the blaze were injured..

They suffered 2nd degree burns and were taken to the Tatuapé emergency room, in the East Zone, with more than 15% of their bodies burned.

11 of 14 Commerce and church located in the region of 25 de Março before and after the fire started this Sunday (10) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps; TV Globo Commerce and church located in the March 25 region before and after the fire started this Sunday (10) — Photo: Reproduction/Google Maps; TV Globo

12 of 14 Firefighters have been working for more than ten hours on a fire in the Center of SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Firefighters have been working for more than ten hours on a fire in the Center of SP — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

13 of 14 Fire in the Center of SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Fire in downtown SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Firefighters still don’t know what caused the fire. According to the Secretary of Public Security, the case was registered as fire and theft.

Police had access to footage filmed by security cameras, which show an individual exiting a parking lot near the building where the fire started carrying two black bags full of objects.

Shortly after he left, it was possible to observe a flash coming from the direction of the flames. The police will investigate if there is a connection between this man and the fire.

14 of 14 Fire hits building on 25 de Março, in downtown SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Fire hits building on 25 de Março, in downtown SP — Photo: WILLIAN MOREIRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

A survey carried out by TV Globo points out that 127 fires were recorded in Greater São Paulo this year.

Of this total, 48 people were injured, 8 were killed and 706 firefighter teams were mobilized. 17 were in commercial buildings, resulting in 4 injuries, no deaths, and 136 fire engines in attendance.

FIRE IN THE CENTER OF THE CAPITAL