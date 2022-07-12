After Ana Furtado announced her departure from TV Globo, Boninho sends a message of support to his wife: “Follow your path”

This Monday (11th), presenter Ana Furtado announced her departure from TV Globo after 26 years at the station. the wife of cutedirector of major programs such as Big Brother Brazil, said that the decision was made by herself, of her own free will.

In a long text, published on her Instagram profile, Ana explained that she feels the need to face new challenges. “It was a wonderful time to start over for me. After 26 years of a very happy partnership, full of learning, respect and success, I say goodbye to Globo. I’ve been thinking about leaving for new dreams for a long time, and at the beginning of this year, I felt it was time to take that step.“, said.

Boninho, in turn, decided to comment on his wife’s decisionreposting the post full of images from the presenter: “I support your decision! We are always together. You will continue your path with lightness and happiness. Fly free!”.

Throughout all these years at Globo, the presenter acted in several soap operas and participated in numerous programs, such as “Vídeo Show”, “É de Casa”, “Encontro” and “Mais Você”. Recently, she joined the cast of “Dança dos Famosos”, part of “Domingão com Huck”.