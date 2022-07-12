After contract termination, Marco Antnio says goodbye to Cruzeiro

Marco Antnio left Cruzeiro and ended his career at the club

After agreeing to terminate his contract with Cruzeiro, midfielder Marco Antnio said goodbye to the club for which he spent 13 years. The player, who ended the relationship in agreement with the direction, used social networks to post text and a video in the form of gratitude Raposa.

“It’s been 13 years of a beautiful story of respect, affection and a lot of gratitude! Thank you to everyone who has been part of my daily life since I was 9 years old, in this club! Only God knows how honored I am to have worn this shirt, it was a huge pride and pleasure!!! Valeu Cabuloso”, wrote Marco Antnio, 21, on Instagram.

Marco Antnio can stop Gois, who have already shown interest in the player, who is now free on the market. This season, he entered the field five times and had been little used by coach Paulo Pezzolano.

Marco Antnio moved up to Cruzeiro’s professional team in 2020, when he played seven games. In 2021, there were 11 matches and one assist. This season, he played for the last time in the celestial defeat to Patrocinense, by 2 to 1, on March 19, for the Campeonato Mineiro.

