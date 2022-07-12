After fire in buildings near 25 de Março, traders cry for losses – São Paulo

Scenes of anguish were carried out by the merchants of the stores affected by the fire which affected at least four buildings and a church in the region of March 25th Street, in downtown São Paulo, between the night of this Sunday, 10, and the morning of this Monday, 11. Some businessmen felt bad, cried and were supported by family members. Others just stared in disbelief at the smoke-blackened buildings. The flames were brought under control only in the morning.

Carmen, who only identifies herself by her first name, asked to leave after seeing the state of the building. Her daughter Daniela took her back to the car and thought it best that she not give an interview. O Estadão tried to contact Waldir Bertoni, owner of Lojas Matsumoto, whose physical store was destroyed by the fire, but he declined to comment. Other traders said they “didn’t have the brains to talk” and “wanted to wait” to calculate losses. “They are all devastated and worried about how everything will be released to try to get back to normal”, says Claudia Hurias, executive director of the União dos Lojistas da 25 de março.

Craftsman Fabio Rodrigues, 40, could barely speak on the corner of Praça Ragueb Chohfi. He looked excitedly at the 2nd floor of the Cavalheiro Basílio Jafet building, where he has had a handicraft shop called Fabi Rodrigues for five years. Because of security restrictions imposed by the Fire Department and the Civil Defense, he was unable to approach the building. Although the floor showed a facade completely blackened by smoke, he is hopeful. “From the images I saw from the security cameras, the damage was not great. The problem is that I’m not sure when these images are, if they are old”, says the businessman, who still cannot estimate the size of the financial loss.

Even those who did not have their business directly affected end up showing solidarity with their neighbors. This is the case of businesswoman Marlene Silva, 48, who owns two furniture stores on Rua do Fogo and which were not affected. “We were trying to restructure ourselves, renegotiating rent, for example. We feel the pain of others as if it were our own. It’s a story”, she says. In this context, the Union of Shopkeepers is considering asking other establishments to also close earlier as a form of solidarity.

Another concern refers to the time for the release of the streets. The fire department’s recommendation is for stores to remain closed and there is no release forecast for opening. Fabio Domingues remembers a previous fire, four years ago, in which he needed at least three days to get back to work. “I’ll leave and come back later. It’s not good to look at this and keep this expectation”, says Fabio.

It was difficult to breathe in the streets near the fire on Monday morning. The dark smoke that could be seen at various points in the center caused itching in the eyes and even coughing. Firefighters warn that it can be toxic. Self-employed seller Carlos Augusto Santos, 62, decided to go back to wearing the mask, which was originally intended to prevent the transmission of covid-19. “It’s not ideal, but it protects a little. I have to stay here all day and it won’t be easy.

Rua 25 de Março is closed. On the other hand, the fire did not affect traffic on Ladeira Porto Geral street, another important address for popular shopping in the center. At the time of the São Bento subway, on Line 1 – Blue, the movement continues normal, with stores open and vendors on the streets and sidewalks.

According to Captain André Elias, from the Fire Department, the fire is under control, but firefighters must work throughout the day to completely extinguish the flames. “There is no longer any risk of the fire spreading to other buildings or stores,” he says, who also ruled out the risk of collapse.