After more than 30 hours, fire still affects a building in downtown São Paulo; wind disrupts firefighters work | Sao Paulo

A fire for more than 30 hours has been in a ten-story building at Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin, 80, in downtown São Paulo. Since Sunday (10), when the fire started in this building, three other properties in the Rua 25 de Março region were also affected.

At around 6 pm on Monday, 30 vehicles and 80 firefighters were working to fight the flames. The wind has hampered the work and spread smoke throughout the region. In addition to the wind, another challenge to contain the progression of the outbreaks, according to the firefighters, is the circulation inside the building, due to the rubble.

The firefighting work started at dawn this Tuesday (12) and there was no forecast for extinguishing several fires until around 4 am, nor the start of the aftermath operation. The Fire Department has 47 men in the region and 19 vehicles involved in the event.

Seven intersections were closed, and six bus lines were diverted, until the last update of this report.

Firefighters still do not know the cause of the fire or have an estimated duration of work. According to Captain André Elias, “we don’t have a fire extinguished or aftermath. We remain in control of the situation, fighting the flames internally, already on the upper floors”.

According to Colonel Jeferson de Melo, commander of the Metropolitan Fire Department, the fire started around 9 pm this Sunday (10), on the ground floor of a ten-story building, and spread to three other properties.

In these three properties, in which the fire was controlled around 8 am this Monday (11), there was a stationery and party store, which was completely destroyed, as well as a six-story building. and the historic building of the first orthodox church in the country.

The fire started on Rua Comendador Abdo Schahin, 80. It then hit a building on Rua Barão de Duprat, and the Parish and a party store on Rua Cavalheiro Basílio Jafet.

According to a witness told the police, the fire started on the third floor of the ten-story building, and the rooms were used by the stores on 25 de Março as a warehouse.

Firefighters say that the ten-story building is not in danger of collapsing, but that the Civil Defense was called and will assess all the affected properties.

The building where the fire started did not have a Fire Department Inspection Report (AVCB). The AVCB certifies that a building complies with safety standards and has protective and fire-fighting equipment such as alarms, fire extinguishers, hydrants and emergency exits. The document is mandatory.

The firefighter’s recommendation is that the trade in the region remains closed, with no release forecast for opening.

All the buildings affected by the fire were empty, including the church.

According to a priest from the Antioquina Orthodox community in São Paulo, the roof collapsed and more than 50% of the property was destroyed.

A sacristan reported to the g1 all material that may have been destroyed by the fire.

“We were very sad. We have information that the fire reached the church, but we still don’t know the damage. It is the first orthodox church founded in Brazil, in 1904. Its archives are large and contain information on the religion and history of our people. It is a historical heritage of the Syrian colony in Brazil,” she said.

Two firefighters who were fighting the blaze were injured.. They suffered 2nd degree burns and were taken to the Tatuapé emergency room, in the East Zone, with more than 15% of their bodies burned.

Firefighters entered the ten-story building and worked inside and out to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Residents of a residential building next to the burning building were told to leave the apartments because of the risks, although the building was not hit by the fire.

Firefighters still don’t know what caused the fire.

According to the Secretary of Public Security, the case was registered as fire and theft. Police had access to footage filmed by security cameras, which show an individual exiting a parking lot near the building where the fire started carrying two black bags full of objects.

Shortly after his departure, it was possible to observe a flash coming from the direction of the flames. The police will investigate if there is a connection between this man and the fire.

The fire affected bus traffic in the area. SPTrans informed that the lines that pass through the region are making detours and that its technical team is monitoring the situation.

The Municipal Market of São Paulo, which is close to the site, is working, but access to it is compromised, with blockages and detours in traffic due to fire in the properties.

Blockages due to fire:

Rua Cavalheiro Basilio Jafet access to Rua 25 de Março

Rua da Cantareira and Avenida Senador Queiroz

Rua Barão de Duprat and Rua da Cantareira

Barão de Duprat Street and Afonso Kherlakian Street

Barao de Duprat Street and Assad Abdalla Street

Rua Barão de Duprat and Rua Carlos de Souza de Nazaré

Prestes Maia Avenue and Carlos de Souza de Nazaré Street

A survey carried out by TV Globo points out that 127 fires were recorded in Greater São Paulo this year.

Of this total, 48 people were injured, 8 were killed and 706 firefighter teams were mobilized. 17 were in commercial buildings, resulting in 4 injuries, no deaths, and 136 fire engines in attendance.

This report is being updated.