After supporting Lula, Anitta’s profile receives fake reports on Twitter

Anitta’s profile began to be denounced, this Monday (11/7), after the singer declared her vote for the former president and pre-candidate in this year’s electoral dispute Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Twitter users report having received notifications about the artist’s publications, without having resorted to the content control tool on the social network.

“Anitta, they are using other people’s accounts to report your tweets RIGHT NOW! This notification just arrived on my account, I didn’t make this report, my account has been used SINCE MARCH by SCHOLARSHIPS to take down opposition content”, warned Ady Ferrer, journalist.

“Twitter has known this since March and has informed us that there is nothing it can do. There are people taking the hook for NOTHING, simply for massive denunciations using the accounts of others”.

Anitta declares support for Lula and asks for renewal for 2026

The problem is recurrent and almost always involves content from publications with a theme contrary to the supporters of current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In addition to Anitta’s publication, recent tweets about the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, a supporter of the Workers’ Party (PT), by a Bolsonarist criminal police officer were also targets of fake reports.

“Progressive arrobas are being attacked on Twitter through false reports. They use someone progressive’s @ to report another progressive @. PT voters and journalists are the main targets”, he warned.

“While they use my account to report other opposition @s, these @s are also used to report my account… it’s a cycle. And it’s super silent, because Twitter doesn’t always send you an email with the response to complaints or send you notification of receipt of a complaint “, reinforced Ady to the metropolises.

@Anitta PLEASE PAY ATTENTION: They are using other people’s accounts to report your tweets RIGHT NOW! This notification just arrived on my account, I didn’t make this report, my account has been used SINCE MARCH by SCHOLARSHIPS to take down opposition content pic.twitter.com/ZGit91TOeX — adynews (@ady_news) July 11, 2022

report

On March 28, the Núcleo page – one of the vehicles chosen for the Accelerating Digital Transformation Program – Media Education and Combating Misinformation – published a report to denounce the problem on the platform.

In a note, Twitter explained that it has been following the reports of people who received notifications, messages or emails with responses to complaints that were not made by them.

“Third parties can file complaints on behalf of others. This is in place to allow reporting of Tweets or accounts when affected people are unable to do so for some reason – either because they don’t have access to their account or because they don’t feel comfortable reporting it, for example,” he explained.

We have been following reports from people who received notifications, messages or emails with responses to reports that were not made by them. In these cases, it is important to clarify a few points: — Twitter Seguro 🇺🇸 (@TwitterSeguroBR) March 29, 2022

Tool

According to the platform, accounts or Tweets do not suffer any type of action – such as suspension or removal – just because they have been reported.

“It also doesn’t matter the number of complaints or who made them. We only take action when we find, after internal analysis, that there has indeed been a violation of our rules.”

Twitter also says it regrets the misuse of the tool. “We regret the malicious use that has been made of this tool that allows third-party reports, a feature that exists to enable collaborative work, together with our community, to help preserve the safety of people on Twitter”, he concluded.