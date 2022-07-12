After turning around, Borja agrees to go to River and Palmeiras should receive millionaire amount

After extending for weeks and almost not happening, Borja settles details of his trip to River Plate this Monday. A turnaround in recent days has favored conversations, and the Colombian striker is heading towards signing a contract with the Argentine club.

Negotiations advanced last weekend, when the athlete left for Argentina, where he underwent medical examinations. The Argentine press recorded the arrival of Miguel Ángel Borja in the country and, on social networks, photos of the player wearing the River Plate shirt are already circulating.

At 29, the Colombian striker leaves Junior Barranquilla to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Argentine team, according to Olé diary.

Millionaire amount to Palmeiras

With the success of Borja’s move to River Plate, the palm trees should receive an important value for their coffers. As it owns 50% of the player’s rights, Verdão gets half of the amount paid by the Argentine club.

The official figures were not disclosed, but the Argentine vehicles say that River paid 7 million dollars (about R$ 37 million) to count on the athlete. Thus, the Brazilian club must pocket almost R$ 19 million.

Because of the serious economic crisis in Argentina, the negotiation almost didn’t happen. Last week, the Central Bank prevented the sale of dollars in the country’s official exchange as one of the measures to contain the crisis. At the time, Palmeiras was informed that the operation would not happen.

Still, River Plate managed to unblock the problem and proceed with the negotiation. With the guarantees required by Junior Barranquilla, the clubs agreed again, and the player traveled to Argentina to close the contract.

Initially, Borja was one of the targets of the Argentine club to reinforce the attack in search of the title of the Copa Libertadores. However, River Plate ended up being eliminated by Vélez Sarsfield in the round of 16 of the competition. Even so, coach Marcelo Gallardo insisted on the reinforcement to compete in the Argentine Championship and the Argentina Cup.

Miguel Ángel Borja taking his first photos with clothes #River. pic.twitter.com/bPHQMFT0xM — #ElMasGrandeLejos 👑 (@MasGrandeRP) July 11, 2022

