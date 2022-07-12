After wearing a transparent dress, Florence Pugh comments that she suffered body shaming | Body

When she chose her dress to attend Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome, Florence Pugh knew he would be talked about. Made of tulle and unlined, the flowing long left the actress’ breasts on display. “There was no way he wouldn’t be talked about. Whether they were negative or positive, we knew they would come,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The actress, who does not regret wearing the look, much less was nervous about wearing it, posted an empowered text on the networks after suffering body shaming, questioning why her nipples still bother so much. “What’s interesting to watch and witness is how easy it is for men to publicly destroy a woman’s body, proudly, for everyone to see,” she says. “You guys even mention it with your job titles and professional emails in your bio…?”

The Englishwoman still claims that it will not be the first or the last time that a woman will be told that there is something wrong with her body by a bunch of strangers, but what is worrying is how some men can be so vulgar making these comments. “Fortunately, I’ve come to terms with the complexities of the body that make me, me,” she deepens. “I’m happy with all the ‘flaws’ I couldn’t stand when I was 14.”

Among the blatant comments, several men were unhappy with having “small breasts” and said that she should be ashamed of being “so straight”. “What worries me the most is why are you so scared of breasts? small? Big ones? Left? Right? Perhaps none? What is so terrifying?“, Florence asks. “Makes me wonder what happened to you two to be so happy to comment that you were so sad about my breasts and my body?”

“I’m so grateful that I grew up in a house with very strong, empowered, curvy women. We were raised to find power in our bodies. To talk about feeling comfortable. if that’ when someone expects my body to morph into opinions of what’s hot or sexually attractive,” he says. “I wore this dress because I know.”