After Zez records without Luciano, Graciele vents: ‘How much did you put up with’

After Zez recorded without Luciano, Graciele vents: ‘How much did you put up with’ (photo: Montage/UAI)

Last Friday night (08), country singer Zez Di Camargo recorded his solo DVD in So Paulo, in the presence of family and friends. Although he is on tour without his brother Luciano and working on his personal project, none of them has ever confirmed the breakup, on the contrary, they said that the country duo consecrated throughout the country will not end. However, Zez’s fiancee, Graciele Lacerda, made a mysterious outburst on social media.

Intimating that her partner has suffered lately, she celebrated the fact that he had had “a watershed in life”. “I couldn’t let this weekend end without leaving the public and my admiration for you explicit! Friday was a watershed in your life, and it was impossible not to cry, seeing you on stage. You, the stage man, got over it!”she ate.

The influencer also cited all the artist’s effort in the project he developed during the pandemic. “His dedication and pleasure were visible in his face and in his voice! Whoever was there saw it and soon everyone will be able to see it! And I was an eyewitness, of many things that better not even talk about”she said, intrigued by fs.

At the conclusion, Graciele was even more detailed and talked about a bad moment in Zez’s life, but which, according to her, has passed. “But you and I both know how much you endured, and your despondency and disappointment was honored by God. A project that started out unpretentious, with no expectations of anything, was just a way you found to exercise your art and connect with your audience. amid the pandemic. And look at everything that happened? I never doubted you and I always knew something would happen. It’s done! This is just the beginning of everything to come”, concluded.