Again? With Rage Against the Machine reunion, “fans” accuse the band of “lacration”

We never get tired of being surprised by rock fans who didn’t understand anything about the political positioning of their favorite bands. Even though the lyrics are in their mother tongue, some US citizens have made it clear once again that they still haven’t been able to interpret the songs from the Rage Against The Machine.

After the explosive reunion show on the 9th in Wisconsin, the group of Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk again received criticism on social networks for messages displayed on the screen.

One of the toughest messages was against the US Supreme Court, which recently allowed states to ban legal abortion. Wisconsin, where the show took place, is one of the states that enforces the restriction (via Pitchfork).

The musicians said nothing into the microphone, but the text behind them read:

Forced birth in the only rich country in the world that does not guarantee nationally paid parental leave. Forced birth in a country where maternal mortality is two to three times higher for black women than for white women. Forced birth in a country where armed violence is the leading cause of death among children and adolescents. Abort the Supreme Court.

Prior to the show, the group had already announced the donation of nearly half a million dollars to reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Unsuspecting fans swore a lot on Twitter

Despite this, after the performance, some fans of the band were hurt and decided to curse a lot on Twitter. One of them, for example, says (via Loudwire):

There’s nothing worse than paying to see a show and get a lecture on the band’s political beliefs.

Another user posted a snippet of the song “Know Your Enemy” — the 1992 song that clearly says that ignorance, hypocrisy, brutality and the elite are the enemies of the people — and mocked:

I’m here listening to the pre-political times of Rage Against The Machine. Wasn’t it cool when they just played guitar loud as hell?

Another post separated some comments that were made in response to a Facebook post talking about the band’s positioning. One of the users, for example, accused the RATM of having “joined the sealing group”, while another wrote that “they really were better when they left politics out”.

Tweets are available at the end of the story. Have a good time!

Tour keeps adding dates

The tour kick “Public Service Announcement” represented Rage Against The Machine’s first show since 2011. The band will still visit cities such as Chicago, Quebec, New York and Cleveland until the end of the month, and between August and September will have dates in Europe.

There is still no confirmation of RATM presentations in Brazil, but rumors point out that the group may come here later this year. Will take!

People discovering that Rage Against the Machine is an inherently political band made up of communists will always be my fav genre. pic.twitter.com/ASetgnM3oq — Google “40% of cops” (@LightDreamUltra) July 11, 2022

They should stick to playing songs and doing there thing. Nothing worse then paying $$ to see a concert and be lectured on there political beliefs. He was close to walking out of a Marshall Tucker show last year when he kept going off on politics. —Jim Pampinella (@jpampine) July 11, 2022

Listening to some pre-political Rage Against the Machine, wasn’t it nice when they just played guitars real loud? pic.twitter.com/jJXY0hF2SS — Pieter Tubergen (@pathyourbirds) July 11, 2022

HOTTEST NEWS IN SUMMARY OF THE WEEK Stay on top of the hottest music news, as well as national releases, by listening to Week Summaryprogram of Podcast I Have More Records Than Friends!





