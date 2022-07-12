Agreed with Botafogo, Marlon Freitas avoids talking about the future out of respect for Atlético-GO: ‘My mission here is not over yet’

agreed with the Botafogo to 2023, Marlon Freitas keeps the focus on Atlético-GO and avoid talking about the future. Despite a certain farewell tone, the midfielder explained that he still has a “mission” to fulfill at the Goiás club, with which he has a contract until the end of the year.

– My agent is solving all the situations, even for me to be focused on my games, body and soul, as I have always been at Atlético-GO. They’re taking care of everything. There will be a moment when the player will have to make a decision, enter, but my managers are deciding now. I told them that I want to be focused on Atlético-GO, to be able to continue delivering and helping the club that has done so much for me. A club that I will forever be grateful for, this is my home, I was very well received. My mission here is not over yet, I want to make that very clear, and I will fulfill it, as in the last two years – declared Marlon Freitas, in a press conference.

The 27-year-old midfielder will become a Botafogo player from January 1, 2023 and sign a contract until the end of 2025.