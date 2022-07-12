Alan Wake 2 Will Have a Monster Story, Says Director

Alan Wake 2 is still in development, and Remedy seems to be preparing a rich narrative for fans of the franchise. According to Sam Lake, creative director of the game, the story is monstrous and promises to be gigantic.

Lake shared a record of some of the work being done in the writers’ room. Typing has proved to be fruitful given the number of pages displayed by the team. Check out the director’s Tweet below:

Shoots ongoing with our stellar cast of actors. We’ve written a ton of pages with @yourpalclay, more than ever, I think (this story is a monster). More to come still after a short summer break from this dark place called the writers’ room. #amwriting @remedygames @alanwake pic.twitter.com/mR51xtUkBe — Sam Lake (@SamLakeRMD) July 8, 2022

Alan Wake 2 would be one of the attractions of the Summer Game Fest events, but the studio decided to cancel the presentations to leave the team focused on development. The game is scheduled for release in 2023 and will have versions for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

New Alan Wake 2 Concept Art Revealed

Sam Lake also revealed a number of details about the production of Alan Wake 2 in a video released by Remedy. A number of concept images and game state information were shared. Look here!