Alex Teixeira accepts Vasco’s proposal | vasco

Vasco left the hiring of Alex Teixeira well underway. The striker met this Tuesday morning with football manager Carlos Brazil, at CT Moacyr Barbosa, and it was ok for negotiation.

The club will now speak with the player’s agent and lawyers to fine-tune the final details. The contract will run until December of this year, with an option to renew.

Alex Teixeira in action for Besiktas, his last club — Photo: BSR Agency/Getty Images

Alex arrived at Vasco’s CT around 10 am this Tuesday and met with Carlos Brazil to hear the club’s offer. The meeting lasted about two hours. Alex liked what he heard and gave the go-ahead for the board and staff to complete the deal.

Alex has been free on the market for two weeks, since leaving Turkey’s Besiktas, his last club in Europe. The striker was sought out last week by Vasco and, since the beginning of the talks, he showed a lot of desire to return, which ended up facilitating the negotiation.

Considered a great promise of Vasco since the base divisions, Alex Teixeira debuted in the main team in February 2008. He was a starter for most of the season, in which he scored eight goals. In 2009, he won the second best player award at the Under-20 World Cup who played with the Brazilian national team. In the same year, he was one of Vasco’s highlights in the Série B title campaign.

In December 2009, the 19-year-old player agreed to transfer from Vasco to Shakhtar Donetsk for €6 million. He had a great career in Ukraine and attracted interest from English clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool. However, Shakhtar played hard for the release and only accepted Jiangsu Suning’s €50 million offer in early 2016.

Alex Teixeira spent four years in China, scoring 68 goals for the club, and transferred to Besiktas in August 2021. He spent one season in Turkey, scored four goals in 31 games and ended his contract amicably. Now you are in the details of returning to São Januário.

