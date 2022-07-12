Amazon Prime Day 2022: Top deals for Prime subscribers

The latest edition of Amazon Prime Day officially starts tomorrow (12) and as always, TudoCelular will be online following and playing in this publication (so don’t forget to bookmark it and follow us live here) the main offers that will appear during the day, allowing you to guarantee that nice discount on a new cell phone, notebook or other technology-related products. Obviously, however, it is important to remember that, in order to participate in Amazon Prime Day, it is necessary to subscribe to the company’s Premium service, Amazon Prime, which currently charges a monthly fee of R$ 14.90 but can be “tested” for 30 days without spending anything. via this link (provided you have not yet subscribed).

If you are one of the anxious people who can’t wait to buy something and already want to guarantee some products, Amazon is already selling its own products at a good discount, which especially favors those who want a new Kindle digital reader, a sticker to make your TV smart or a new assistant with Alexa on board. To make it easier, we list below the products that are already being sold at a discount starting today.

Anyone looking to change their music streaming service can consider Amazon Music Unlimited, which during Amazon Prime Day will have its trial period extended from 1 (one) to 4 (four) months for new users. After this period, the subscription will be charged at the standard price, that is, R$ 16.90. So if you do subscribe, be sure to cancel before the trial period if you don’t like Amazon’s service.