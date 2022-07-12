Amazon Prime Day 2022: Video games and gamer accessories appear on offer | Which one to buy?

the subscription service costs R$14.90 per month or R$110 per year and guarantees free shipping in the online store, as well as access to Prime Video, Prime Music and Prime Gaming. For those who are not yet an Amazon Prime subscriber, the retailer offers 30 days free access to the service, which allows users to explore the online sales giant’s offerings and streaming options. Check out Amazon Prime Day offers aimed at gamers below.

1 of 9 Xbox Series S is on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2022; see more offers for gamers — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo Xbox Series S is on sale on Amazon Prime Day 2022; see more offers for gamers — Photo: Murilo Molina/TechTudo

The Warrior Tongea Black model, by Multilaser, is a gaming chair that has a unique black color. It has a circular armrest and features synthetic material. The chair is an option for those looking for ergonomic and comfortable models for prolonged use, allowing greater playability with less wear and tear. Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, buyers highlighted the ease of assembly.

To complete, it also has a butterfly mechanism for height adjustment, and the gas lift system for raising the chair. Its base has 50 mm nylon wheels that support a weight of up to 120 kg and tilt adjustment up to 15 degrees. In the Prime Day promotion, the chair is available for R$719, a R$80 discount from the original price of R$799.

2 of 9 The Gamer Warrior GA182 chair is an ergonomic model and has an upholstered armrest — Photo: Disclosure/Warrior The Gamer Warrior GA182 chair is an ergonomic model and has upholstered armrests — Photo: Disclosure/Warrior

The Xbox Series S is an entry-level console from Microsoft released in November 2020, along with the Xbox Series X. Despite being more modest than its “brother”, it can be a good option for those looking for a more affordable console. The device offers a resolution of 1440p, being able to reach 8K, Dolby Vision HDR and has a smaller storage unit, with an SSD of 512 GB of space.

One of the outstanding features of the devices is the Xbox Velocity structure, which promises a loading speed. What’s more, the framework allows the use of the Quick Resume function, allowing you to switch multiple games at the same time, and restart each game exactly where you left off. Rated 4.9 by buyers, the console is 26% off on Amazon and is available for R$1,949 – R$700 offer.

3 of 9 Xbox Series S is the most cost-effective new generation console today — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft Xbox Series S is the most cost-effective new generation console today — Photo: Disclosure / Microsoft

The ThunderX3 EC3 is a gaming chair that features foam back and back cushions, and features a wider hip design. The chair has a black color in a synthetic material sewn with carbon fiber, but with the brand logo very evident in neon blue tones. On Amazon Prime Day, the chair is 28% off and can be purchased at prices starting from R$1,280, that is, it was R$505 cheaper.

The arms are shorter and without padding, while the seat supports up to 150 kg and offers two levers: one for height adjustment and another for the backrest adjustable up to 180 degrees. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers noted the comfort provided by the pillows. However, others report that the finish is noisy and not very sturdy.

4 of 9 ThunderX3 EC3 supports up to 150 kg — Photo: Disclosure / ThunderX3 ThunderX3 EC3 supports up to 150 kg — Photo: Disclosure / ThunderX3

The Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017 with the focus of bringing to market a console that allows for the opportunity to bring a fixed and portable console at the same time. The video game still allows you to connect a monitor, viewfinder or television in the same way as traditional devices. The console battery lasts between 4.5 to 9 hours.

In addition to the main console, the package has a charging dock with an HDMI output to make it easy to connect the console to the TV, as well as a USB-A 2.0 port. The box also comes with the Joy-Con, controls that are on both sides of the console and can be placed on the support (grip) for better ergonomics. The joysticks also come with strings so they don’t fall off easily. Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars, the console can be purchased at a 19% discount, with prices starting at R$2,350, an offer of R$549.

5 of 9 Nintendo Switch appears at a discount on Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Photo: Unsplash/Ke Vin Nintendo Switch appears at a discount on Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Photo: Unsplash/Ke Vin

Mad Racer V16 is a sturdy gaming chair from PCYes and can also be a great choice for people who spend a lot of time in front of the computer. The chair has a pillow to support the lumbar, a backrest for the neck and support for the feet. According to the manufacturer, it can recline up to 135 degrees, has an adjustable armrest in several positions and is covered with padded genuine leather.

The model promises to support up to 180 kg with height adjustment made by a gas piston. Consumers rated the product 3.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon, which emphasize the quality of the material. However, others complain about the size and difficulty of assembling the equipment. During the days of the promotion, the Mad Racer V16 is offered with a 40% discount from its original price, being available for R$ 2,299, that is, it is R$ 1,528 cheaper.

6 of 9 The PCYes Mad Racer V16’s structure is made of metal with molded foam — Photo: Disclosure/PCYes The PCYes Mad Racer V16’s structure is made of metal with molded foam — Photo: Disclosure/PCYes

Cloud Chat is a PS4 headset from HyperX. It can be ideal for those looking for more comfort and immersion during matches. The accessory adapts easily and has a 40 mm driver that promises a clean, hiss-free sound. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, the accessory stands out for its quality and value for money.

The microphone has noise cancellation and pop filter, a function that reduces breathing noise and other sounds that can interfere with communication. Cushions with thick foam are perfect and controls in the cold with buttons to adjust the volume of your headset and also the microphone. With a 10% discount on Amazon, the device is available for R$99.

7 of 9 HyperX Cloud Chat has a shell on one side only — Photo: Disclosure / HyperX HyperX Cloud Chat has a shell only on one side — Photo: Disclosure / HyperX

The Turtle Beach Recon 50X is an option for anyone looking for a versatile headset. The accessory is compatible with PS4 and PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, with 3.5mm input, mobile devices and tablets with 3.5mm connection. According to the manufacturer, the microphone has high sensitivity and is able to pick up the voice loud and clear.

Another positive point of the product, according to buyers, is the existence of volume buttons and microphone activation buttons present in its cord. In addition, the accessory has a 1.20 meter wire, a speaker frequency of 20 Hz. Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars, the 50X is 41% off and can be purchased for R$199.

8 of 9 The Turtle Beach Recon 50X has a 1.20 m wire, a speaker frequency of 20 Hz — Photo: Disclosure / Turtle Beach The Turtle Beach Recon 50X has a 1.20 m wire, a speaker frequency of 20 Hz — Photo: Disclosure / Turtle Beach

Pulse 3D is Sony’s official headset for PlayStation 5 (PS5). The model also works on PlayStation 4 (PS4), PCs and cell phones, but via cable connection. Despite being an on-ear style headphone, the manufacturer claims that the accessory was designed to be comfortable. It is worth remembering that the item does not have active noise cancellation and the only isolation is passive type.

The headset has control so that the user can balance the volume of sound output between matches and a mute button similar to the DualSense, which you can tap to make the device immediately turn off the two microphones for voice pickup. Rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon, the phone stands out for its sound quality and resistance after a certain period of use. During Prime Day, it can be purchased for R$469.

9 of 9 Pulse 3D has a design that follows the PS5 and does not have active noise cancellation — Photo: Disclosure / Sony Pulse 3D has a design that follows the PS5 and does not have active noise cancellation — Photo: Disclosure / Sony

