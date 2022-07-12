Amazon Prime Day has started: check out the best deals

The 2022 edition of Prime Day is now live and has thousands of exclusive offers for members of the Amazon Prime service. The promotion includes categories such as games, accessories, smart home, Echo and Alexa and books — all with super limited validity between July 12th and 13th.

With these catalog options in mind, we’ve separated some of the best offers in selected categories for you to stay on top of the highlights. Check out the products and their respective sections below:

consoles

games

[COMPRE AQUI] The Last of Us Part II PS4 – R$ 99.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Elden Ring – PS4 – R$ 194.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – PlayStation 4 – R$ 29.90 (SOLD OUT)

[COMPRE AQUI] Red Dead Redemption 2 – PlayStation 4 – R$ 99.90

[COMPRE AQUI] The Quarry – PlayStation 4 – R$ 219.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Marvel’s Avengers – Standard Edition – PlayStation 4 – R$ 59.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Marvel’s Avengers Steelbook – PlayStation 4 – R$ 127.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Cyberpunk 2077 – Steelbook Voodoo Boys Edition – PlayStation 4 – R$ 89.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition – PlayStation 4 R$ 99.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Lego Harry Potter Collection – PlayStation 4 – R$ 49.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Standard – PlayStation 5 – 157.49

[COMPRE AQUI] Deathloop PS5 – BRL 124.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PlayStation 5 – R$ 169.00

[COMPRE AQUI] GTA V for PS5 – BRL 199.00

[COMPRE AQUI] Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe – R$ 263 , 99

[COMPRE AQUI] Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation 4 – R$ 59.00

Accessories

Echo and Alexa

[COMPRE AQUI] Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black – from BRL 349.00 to BRL 149.00;

[COMPRE AQUI] Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – Color Black – from BRL 399.00 to BRL 249.00;

[COMPRE AQUI] New Echo Show 5 (2nd Generation, 2021 version): 5″ Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP camera – (White, Black or Blue) – from BRL 599.00 for BRL 399.00;

[COMPRE AQUI] New Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation, 2021 version): 8″ HD Smart Display with Alexa and 13 MP camera – (White or Black) – from R$999.00 to R$799.00;

[COMPRE AQUI] Echo Show 15: 15.6″ Full HD Smart Display with Alexa — from BRL 1,899.00 to BRL 1,499.00;

[COMPRE AQUI] Echo Show 10: 10.1″ HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa — from BRL 1,899.00 to BRL 1,499.00;

collectibles

Books

Kindle 10a. generation with long battery life – Black Color – R$ 449.00 for R$ 319.00;

[COMPRE AQUI] The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Box – R$ 112.90

[COMPRE AQUI] The Hobbit + poster – R$ 32.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Unfinished Tales Of Númenor And Middle-earth + Poster – BRL 39.89

[COMPRE AQUI] The Witcher – Hardcover Box – BRL 269.80

[COMPRE AQUI] Weather of Storm – The Witcher – The Saga of the Witcher Geralt of Rivia – Prelude – R$ 19.90

[COMPRE AQUI] The Sword of Destiny – The Witcher – The Saga of the Witcher Geralt of Rivia: 2 – R$19.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Time of contempt – The Witcher – The saga of the wizard Geralt of Rivia: 4 – R$ 19.90

[COMPRE AQUI] Baptism of Fire – The Witcher – The Saga of the Witcher Geralt of Rivia: 5 – R$ 19.90

Did not find what you were looking for? CHECK OUT ALL PRIME DAY OFFERS HERE!

Beyond Prime Day: More Benefits of Being a Prime Member

As a Prime member, in addition to being able to take advantage of the retailer’s annual liquidation of offers, you will be able to access numerous benefits valid for eligible products on the site. The advantages include free shipping throughout Brazil — with no minimum purchase amount —, streaming movies, series and music, exclusive shopping offers, games, reading and much more.

Click here for six reasons to subscribe to Prime right now.