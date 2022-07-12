American tourist falls on Mount Vesuvius while trying to take a selfie | World

Reproduction 07/12/2022 Crater at the top of Mount Vesuvius is 300m deep and was formed in the 1944 eruption

A 23-year-old American tourist, whose identification has not been revealed, has faced death up close in Italy. Ignoring danger warnings strewn across Naples’ official Mount Vesuvius trail, he climbed a no-go area to reach the top of the volcano’s mouth and snap a selfie. The incident took place on Saturday, July 9th.

When posing on the edge of the crater, he dropped his cell phone and, while trying to recover it, he lost his balance and fell several meters into the volcano, which has been “asleep” for almost 80 years – in 1944, Vesuvius, better known for having decimated the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in 79 AD, it had its most recent violent eruption, when it destroyed the village of San Sebastiano.

Nearby guides had to rappel down the crater, which has a total depth of 300 meters, to pull the boy away. This operation even required a rescue helicopter.

The tourist suffered only minor injuries, including cuts and bruises on his arms and back, but refused to be taken to hospital, Metro.co.uk reported.

For bringing together characteristics that every tourist should avoid – irresponsibility, lack of education and inconsistency – the American and his family will now face an investigation. They were reported to the police and can be charged with trespassing on public lands.

