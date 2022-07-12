Americanas has a Lenovo notebook with Geforce on sale – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh 1 hour ago

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i Laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is a great option for those who value value for money. After all, it brings acceptable hardware for the price range, large screen and attractive design. And today, it has a special discount for R$ 2997 in cash or R$ 3222 in installments on the card.

The Lenovo Ideapad 3i hardware includes an Intel Core i5 10210U chip up to 4.2 GHz along with 8GB of RAM and a dedicated Geforce MX 330 2GB graphics card. As a result, the notebook can handle more intensive tasks without crashing. In addition, the 35Wh battery provides enough power for several hours of use.

In construction, this model also pleases with its large 15.6-inch display that includes anti-glare technology. There’s also a built-in webcam to help with video calls or meetings. In addition, Lenovo has added a 256GB SSD to fit many files and programs.

Main specifications:

ProcessorIntel® Core™ i5-10210U (6M Cache, 4.20 GHz)
Video cardDedicated Geforce MX330 2GB
RAM memory8GB expandable
Storage256 GB SSD
KeyboardBrazilian pattern
Screen15.6″ HD (1366 x 768) Anti-glare
Drums2 cells 35Wh
Weight1.7 kg
SystemWindows 10
Sound cardStereo speakers, 1.5W x2
dimensions(20x362x253) mm

On offer, the Lenovo ideapad Notebook with Intel chip is a great choice for its price range. However, follow exactly the steps below to receive the offer:

1 – Install the Americanas App
2 – Open the link below with App Americanas
3 – Discount 4 – On the payment screen, use the coupon: BALANCE 10

