Ana Furtado ends contract with Globo in common agreement after 26 years | TV and Series

Ana Furtado announced this Monday (11) that she ended her contract with Globo. “After 26 years of a very happy partnership, full of learning, respect and success, I say goodbye to Globo.”, wrote the actress and presenter.

Globo reported that the partnership was terminated by mutual agreement and that “Ana, however, in view of the new talent management model, continues with open doors to integrate new projects into our multiplatforms”.

She debuted on the network at the opening of “Explode Coração”, in 1995 and acted in “Hunting talent” (1996 to 1998), in the soap opera “Pecado capital” (1998), and in the miniseries “Quintos dos infernos” (2002). She was also a reporter for “Video show” and “Fantástico”.

Her last big project at Globo was the program “É de casa”, and her last participation was in the competition “Dança dos Famosos”, on “Domingão”.

“May life continue to surprise me always. And let the rest of my story begin.” A week ago I wrote this already aware that, in fact, a beautiful moment has come for me to start over. After 26 years of a very happy partnership, full of learning, respect and success, I say goodbye to Globo. I’ve been thinking about leaving for new dreams for a long time, and at the beginning of this year, I felt it was time to take that step.

I talked to this company that gave me so much, that listened to me, respected my wishes and, with great affection, asked me to pass the baton to the new team of É de Casa, a project that I helped to build and that now has new air. What I did with a lot of love. I also got a beautiful gift: the invitation from Domingão, which gave me an almost poetic ending: I started on this station dancing, at the opening of the soap opera Explode Coração in 1995, and ended up like this, dancing and happy, in the final of Dança dos Famosos. But me, impossible!

I chose to go through all this and close this cycle to say goodbye. I leave with the certainty that I always gave myself completely, with dedication and joy in everything I did here, whether as an actress or presenter. The most beautiful? The affection and love I receive from you shows me that everything has marked not only my life, but the lives of many people. Since Ponto a Ponto in 1996, from Caça Talentos in 1997, the 8 years of the unforgettable Video Show, soap operas, series and miniseries. Or even in the moments when I, with great pride, was chosen to lead the programs of my friends Angélica, Ana Maria Braga and Fátima Bernardes. Which for me has always been a source of pride and recognition for my work. I am very grateful to this company that gave me so much and that not only respected this desire, but showed itself to be open to future projects.

It’s time to move on. To put new dreams into practice. I’m still happy… See you soon. “

“After 26 years of a successful partnership, Globo and Ana Furtado, by mutual agreement, terminate the fixed contract. Ana, however, faced with the new talent management model, continues with the doors open to integrate new projects into our Ana Furtado debuted at Globo in 1995 and built her history in the company as an actress and presenter. During these years she acted in several roles in soap operas and series and was the presenter of several variety programs, such as ‘É de Casa’, ‘Vídeo Show ‘, in addition to paintings from ‘Fantastic’.”