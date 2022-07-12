Ana Furtado leaves TV Globo after 26 years at the station

The presenter and actress Ana Furtado announced today that she left TV Globo after 26 years. She explained what motivated her to make the decision.

“‘May life always continue to surprise me. And may the rest of my story begin.’ on Instagram.

She says that after so many years at home, she was already thinking about moving on to new paths and felt this year that it was the time to do so. “After 26 years of a very happy partnership, full of learning, respect and success, I say goodbye to Globo. I have been thinking about leaving for new dreams for some time, and earlier this year, I felt it was time to take this step”, declares.

“I talked to this company that gave me so much, that listened to me, respected my wishes and, with great affection, asked me to pass the baton to the new team of ‘É de Casa’, a project that I helped to build and that now it got new air. What I did with a lot of love”, said the presenter, who ran Globo’s morning show, until she left with her recent reformulation.

“I surrendered, I got emotional, I created, I grew, I learned, I built memories, I made friends and I did what I love to do most in life!”, wrote Ana in a post made on her Instagram when she said goodbye to “É de Casa”.

In today’s publication, she commented on her recent participation in Domingão: “I also got a beautiful gift: the invitation from Domingão, which gave me an almost poetic ending: I started on this station dancing, at the opening of the soap opera Explode Coração in 1995, and finished like this, dancing and happy, in the final of Dança dos Famosos. More me, impossible”.

“I chose to go through all this and close this cycle to say goodbye. I leave with the certainty that I always gave myself completely, with dedication and joy in everything I did here, whether as an actress or presenter. The most beautiful? The affection and love that I receive from you shows me that everything has marked not only my life, but the lives of many people”, said Ana.

Passage through Globo

Ana Furtado even participated in series, miniseries and soap operas such as “Páginas da Vida” (2006), “Caminhos das Índias” (2009) and more recently participation in “A Dona do Pedaço” (2019), in addition to several appearances like her same. In the ad, she also mentions programs from the house that she passed as “Ponto a Ponto”, in 1996, “Caça Talentos”, in 1997, eight years of “Video Show” and thanked Globo.

“I am very grateful to this company that gave me so much and that not only respected this desire, but showed itself to be open to future projects. It’s time to move on. To put new dreams into practice. I’m still happy… See you soon. “, finished.

Ana Furtado’s husband, Boninho, expressed support for the decision: “I support your decision! We are always together. You will continue your path with lightness and happiness. Fly free”.