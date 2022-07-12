Since arriving at José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm, Muda (Bella Campos) has become very good friends with Filó (Dira Paes), in wetland. However, the two will have a slight discussion in the next chapters of the novel. It all happens after a visit by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to Zé Leôncio.

Tenório and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will appear at the farm to talk about business. This will be the first time that Muda comes face to face with the person responsible for the death of her parents and Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) family. The young woman will be embarrassed and manage to escape to the kitchen. As soon as Tiberius’ bride (Guito) arrives in the kitchen, Filo realizes that she has something wrong. “And what are you with that face?”, he will ask.

Muda replies that it’s nothing, but José Leôncio’s wife remains suspicious of her friend. “Do you think you’re fooling me?”, she questions her. The girl explains that she doesn’t like Tenório, much less Marcelo. “And why don’t you like this guy?”, Filó asks, realizing that her friend is uncomfortable. “In a taste, because… In a taste”, she will answer.

“Take a try, Muda… That too much schism, sometimes, is something else”, provokes Filó. However, the young woman will remember that she is engaged to Tiberius, but Thaddeus’s mother (José Loreto) does not give up on the matter. “Before I went up to the altar, it was good to be sure that this is exactly what you want!”, concludes the friend.