Andr Gonalves’ brother reveals his family’s reaction after the actor spent the night in prison – Celebrities

The actor Marcello Gonalves, brother of Andr Gonalves, came to the defense of the artist 46 years old, who was stuck last Friday (8) in Rio de Janeiro, for not having paid R$ 350 thousand in alimony.

In an interview with columnist Lucas Pasin, from the Splash column, from the UOL portal, the brother revealed how the family reacted to the artist’s arrest. ‘But I am not here crying, on the contrary, I am detached from this material world. Unfortunately some people think that money is everything. Read mistake. H error? Yes, on both sides. But I don’t think it justifies suing the father or mother.said.

Despite all the controversy of Andr Gonalves and the alimony debt, Marcello defended his brother and that he has the full support of his family. ‘He is doing well, supported by the whole African HDI family. While those who process it live another reality, unfortunately. I’m not making any judgments here, I’m just clarifying the facts. He is well supported’said.

Andr Gonalves’ brother also highlighted that part of their family ‘humble in extreme poverty’and that the two are reasons for the whole family to be proud of for what they have achieved in their respective careers. ‘We are fine, but I reiterate that we do not make a fortune in life. The little you get from work doesn’t last long. In thirty years of profession, we managed to survive’he explained.

At the end of last year, the actor had house arrest decreed for failure to pay child support for two daughters: Manuela23 years old, with Tereza Seiblitz, and Valentina18, from the union with Cynthia Benini.

