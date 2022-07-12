Aneel reviews this Tuesday readjustments in authorized electricity bills for 14 energy distributors | Economy

The board of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) will review this Tuesday (12) the annual tariff adjustment authorized at the beginning of the year for 14 energy distributors.

The objective is to consider in the calculation the return of taxes paid in excess by energy users in the past. The trend is that the readjustments, which in some cases reached up to 24% for residential consumers, are reduced.

The so-called “extraordinary tariff review for 2022” is on the agenda of this Tuesday’s Aneel board meeting.

The distributors that had readjustments approved between February and May of this year will be the targets of the review:

Pernambuco Energy Company (Celp)

Bahia State Electricity Company (Neoenergia Coelba)

Companhia Energética do Rio Grande do Norte (Neoenergia Cosern)

Paulista Power and Light Company (CPFL Paulista)

Jaguari Energy Company (CPFL Santa Cruz)

Energisa Borborema

Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul

Energisa Mato Grosso

Enel Distribuição Ceará

Equatorial Alagoas

Light Electricity Services

Southern Sergipe Electricity Company (Sulgipe)

Energisa Sergipe

Enel Distribuição Rio

​The interim general director of Aneel, Camila Figueiredo Bomfim Lopes, had already informed at the end of June that these distributors would undergo a tariff review, but had not yet set a date.

The return of taxes paid in excess by consumers was the object of a bill approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in June, in an offensive by parliamentarians and the government to mitigate the readjustments of the electricity bill in an election year.

Until May, the readjustments approved by Aneel were, on average, 18%. In some cases, they reached almost 24% for residential consumers.

The same law that authorized the refund of amounts forced Aneel to apply discounts to the annual tariff readjustments of energy distributors and to carry out an extraordinary review in the case of those that have already gone through the readjustment process.

Altogether, there is a balance of around R$48 billion in tax credits to be used, as a result of taxes paid more by consumers in the tariff.

For years, the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS, state tax) was used as the basis for calculating federal taxes PIS and Cofins.

However, in 2017, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that ICMS could not form the basis of PIS and Cofins.

The extra tax paid was returned to the distributors in the form of a tax credit, to be deducted from the tariff readjustments, for the benefit of the consumer.