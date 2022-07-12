Anesthesiologist is arrested for raping patient who underwent cesarean section in Rio de Janeiro

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the act after the medical team reported his behavior to the authorities; case he is being investigated by the Civil Police of Rio

The crime took place at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart and the arrest was made on Sunday, 10



THE Civil police of Rio de Janeirothrough Women’s Service Department in St. Johns Woodin Baixada Fluminense, caught red-handed anesthetist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra per rape a woman who was in labor. The crime took place in Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital and the arrest was made on Sunday, the 10th. The police informed that they were called to verify the complaint that the anesthesiologist had passed his genitals on the victim’s face and mouth, who was unconscious during the cesarean section. Nurses who were suspicious of the doctor’s posture placed a cell phone to record the behavior during surgeries. Police have seized vials of the sedative and are continuing to investigate other possible criminal conduct by the anesthesiologist. In a note, the State Department of Health (SES) and the hospital’s management said they were called by the medical team and turned to the Civil Police. According to the agency, he has regular CRM and was not a state employee, and was providing assistance as a legal entity to state hospitals.