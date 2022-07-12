Anesthetist arrested after rape is accused of misdiagnosis; patient was in a coma and lost his thumb | Rio de Janeiro

The lawsuit is filed by a woman who had two misdiagnoses, one of them by Giovanni, until she was treated at the Hospital de Irajá, in the North Zone, and was diagnosed with H1N1 (swine flu). Because of illness, she lost her right big toe and spent 23 days in a coma.

Giovanni, who is in prison for the rape and has a custody hearing scheduled for this Tuesday (12), at 1 pm, responds to a malpractice lawsuit along with Mario Lioni Hospital and three other professionals.

He never presented a defense in the case file.

“We demand that he be sentenced and that the effects of default be applied in view of the lack of defense”, said lawyer Rafaela Poell, who filed the damages suit.

The case took place in July 2018. The first consultation took place at the Mario Lioni Hospital, in Duque de Caxias, Baixada Fluminense. The victim arrived at the unit with “delusions, chills, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, coughing a lot and dizziness.”

The first diagnosis was urinary infection. The nursing team alerted the doctor who performed the first care that other tests should be carried out to rule out a more serious case, but the medication for urinary infection was given, and the patient was discharged.

The picture, however, did not improve. The patient then returned to the hospital, where she was treated by Giovanni.

According to the lawsuit, Giovanni reinforced the diagnosis of infection and said that the patient would have “anxiety, and that his physical condition was fine“.

At that moment, the symptoms worsened and the woman began to feel “severe headaches, backaches, coughing up blood and intense shortness of breath and lung pain”.

When she was taken to a third health professional, a cardiologist, the victim’s condition worsened: “enormous shortness of breath, she even had her vision affected, due to the lack of oxygen to the cornea, causing momentary blindness, coughing up bloody phlegm , thick in thickness and large in volume, affecting their reasoning, motor mobility, high blood pressure, numbness and disorientation in time and space”.

On the fourth visit to the doctor, at the Hospital de Irajá, a severe pneumonia, with only 25% of the lungs functioning.

The patient was diagnosed as carrier of the H1N1 virus. Is it over there was in a coma for 23 days, due to thrombosis due to lack of blood flow.

One of the sequels was loss of right thumb. she also had the affected right knee nerve and the Achilles tendon needed to be reconstructed. The patient still lost a lot of hair, had muscular dystrophy and old memory loss.

As a result, lawyers Rafaela Pereira Poell and Bárbara Badin Garcia filed a lawsuit for damages for medical error due to misdiagnosis against the three doctors and the hospital.