Anesthetist arrested for rape gains 11,000 followers on social media

The profile of the doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra gained thousands of followers in a few hours (photo: Social Networks/play)

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra gained thousands of followers on social media after being arrested in the act this Monday (11/7) for the crime of rape of a pregnant woman during a cesarean section. Before the arrest, his profile on Instagram had 365 followers, soon after the case was published, it reached the mark of 11 thousand in a few hours.

In addition to the growth of the official profile, people have created fake profiles in an attempt to go viral on the case.

On social media, users express their indignation over the rape suspect’s “success” escalation.

the case

The anesthesiologist was arrested today (11), initially on charges of rape, after sexually abusing pregnant women during childbirth. After applying anesthesia to the victim, he – covered by a sheet during the cesarean procedure – placed his penis in the pregnant women’s mouths and then cleaned it, in an attempt to eliminate the traces of the crime.

The case came to the public after nurses at the Hospital da Mulher of São João de Meriti, in Rio de Janeiro, suspicious of the doctor’s behavior, recorded a video of just over 10 minutes, showing the violence practiced by the anesthesiologist against a woman who was passing by. a cesarean.

